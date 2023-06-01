Craig Doyle: everything to know about the favourite to replace This Morning

After Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning after 20 years, rumours on who will be filling his shoes as the breakfast show's new host, with Craig Doyle becoming the new favourite among bookies to take the top job. The presenter occasionally fills in on the show, but how much do you know about him? Find out all the info about Craig here…

Who is Craig Doyle?

Craig, 52, grew up in Stillorgan in Dublin before moving to London to attend the London College of Printing, where he studied broadcast journalist. He went on to present radio shows including BBC Radio Suffolk, with his first ITV gig taking place in 1995 for Disney Club.

He went on to present Capital Radio and Tomorrow's World, and has his own RTE One chat show, Tonight with Craig Doyle. He is currently the main anchor on BT Sport Premiership, European Champions Cup rugby coverage and MotoGP motorcycle.

Is Craig Doyle married?

Craig tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Doon Doyle, back in 2002. The pair share four children, Quin, Muireann, Milo and Elsa, and have a home in County Wicklow as well as Kew, West London.

Speaking about meeting his wife on RTE, he explained: "I was home in Ireland just before I started on Tomorrow’s World and a mate of mine said to me ‘Doyler! Ya gotta meet this bird! I tried my heart out with her but it isn’t happening,' She was working in the gym part-time before she started college and I went along to the gym. I didn’t even have gym gear with me.

© ShowBizIreland Doon and Craig Doyle attend the Irish Film And Television Awards in 2005

"I had a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, I looked like a kn*b and I met her and I thought ‘holy god!’ We were on our third date, the kissing date, and we were in Greystones and we had a drink and we were out walking and as I left, I shook her hand. Complete nerd. She looked at me like I was a real [expletive] and said, 'That was the kissing date. Why didn’t you kiss me?’ I was scared. I fancied her, you see."

Will Craig Doyle be the new main presenter on This Morning?

Although there has been no official word from ITV, fans have been loving Craig's appearances on the show, with many asking that he be made permanent. One person tweeted: "Loving Craig Doyle's relaxed and dry sense of humour on @ThisMorning he also asks the guests sensible questions, he's so chilled out, even Alison's calmed down a bit. Surely he has to be considered for the permanent role (with Josie.)"

© Malcolm Couzens Television pundit Craig Doyle might be taking over on This Morning

Another person added: " I see Craig Doyle seems to be the lead presenter on #Thismorning today. Good! Please, please, please give him the job permanently!"

A third person added: "He has a natural, easy way of presenting which seems genuine. Maybe it's an Irish thing. He has great humour, but is serious when necessary & respectful to guests. A great addition to the team."

Who is tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

As well as Craig, plenty of names have been suggested as Phillip's potential replacement, including Dermot O'Leary, Rylan Clark, Ben Shephard, Vernon Kay and Joel Dommett.

© David Rogers Craig Doyle, the BT Sport rugby presenter looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints at Kingsholm Stadium on September 1, 2018

Why did Phillip Schofield quit This Morning?

Phillip left the show after growing tensions being reported between himself and Holly Willoughby, which resulted in him ultimately revealing that he has had a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague”.

The statement read: “Whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

© Shutterstock This Morning stepped down after 20 years

He continued: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now."

