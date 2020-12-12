Rochelle Humes feels 'awful' after dismissing daughter's health complaints The This Morning star was comforted by fans

Rochelle Humes shared an "honest parent post" after she felt "awful" for ignoring her daughter Alaia's concerns about her eyesight.

The This Morning star explained how her seven-year-old had been complaining about her eyes but she "dismissed" it thinking the youngster was stalling before bedtime.

Posting a photo on Instagram of Alaia wearing a pair of glasses, Rochelle wrote: "Honest Parent Post Alert!!! So...here goes...

"My Alaia has been complaining about her eyes and that she wants to sit at the front of the class with her friends so she can see better, she also says that her eyes are blurry every time it’s time to go to bed.

"Being a Mum that normally knows when my kids are trying their luck I honestly have been dismissing it, I thought she was stalling going to bed and wanted to sit at the front of class so she could have a gossip with her best friends.

"Turns out I was wrong… she needs glasses...How do I feel? AWFUL. Being a parent isn’t easy is it?"

Alaia now has to wear glasses

Rochelle's fans were quick to offer words of comfort, with one commenting: "No feeling awful Rochelle, a very sensible balanced intuitive loving mama I’d say." Another said: "NEVER feel guilty! I’m an optician and I didn’t realise my son needed specs."

Rochelle's candid post comes after she addressed speculation that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Rochelle denied she is pregnant again

Taking to Instagram, the famous mum could be seen sitting on the edge of her bathtub wearing a towel as she explained to the camera that she and her husband Marvin had received some brilliant, work-related news.

The former singer told the camera: "So Marv and I got the best news earlier, I'm so excited. We’ll tell you everything really soon, but, I'm celebrating in the only way I know how. I'm celebrating by having a nice bath. Long gone are the days of champagne and sushi or whatever I used to do."

However, Rochelle was quick to add: "Disclaimer, no I'm not pregnant."

