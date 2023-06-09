Hilary Swank shares 'magical' insight into how she's raising her twins – and it's amazing

Hilary Swank has shared little information about her twins since she welcomed them in April, but on Thursday she gave an incredible insight into how she plans to raise them.

The 48-year-old shared two powerful quotes on her Instagram Stories that strongly hinted at what Hilary believes to be important values to instill in her son and daughter.

One quote is by author, L.R.Knost, which read: "It's not our job to toughen our children up to face a cruel and heartless world. It's our job to raise children who will make the world a little less cruel and heartless."

The second is by author, Brooke Hampton, and it read: "Speak to your children as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful and magical humans on earth, for what they believe is what they will become."

The Million Dollar Baby actress announced the arrival of her twins in April, although she has only shared one photo of them and has not publicly revealed their names.

The actress surprised fans when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her standing before a gorgeous sunset holding her two newborn babies.

She could only be seen from behind as she held each baby in both of her arms while wearing a bathrobe. She wrote in the caption: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider are raising their babies in their dream home in Colorado, which they built just before their arrival. When the twins grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

While Hilary has only shared one photo of her twins to date, she has made several references to them. Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado – witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs – and married in August 2018 in a beautiful woodland ceremony. Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels.

Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary. The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and needs a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

