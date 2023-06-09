Steph McGovern shares rare insight into daughter's life with outlandish outfit

Steph McGovern is incredibly private when it comes to her personal life, especially when it comes to her daughter, who she welcomed back in 2019 with her partner.

Despite the amount of privacy, the popular presenter does still share insights into her daughter's life, and on Friday, Steph revealed that her four-year-old had helped her when it came to deciding what outfit to wear for the latest edition of Steph's Packed Lunch. Sharing a selfie, Steph looked incredibly colourful in a bold sequined jacket that contained all the colours of the rainbow. The look was paired with a black shirt and jeans.

The star had plenty of eye-catching accessories with her, styling out a couple of silver bracelets, plenty of snazzy rings and even a plunging chain necklace. The star wore her blonde hair loose and looked super fun with her purple nail polish.

In her caption, the doting mum said: "Can you tell my daughter picked my clothes to go to work in today..." So it looks like Steph's daughter is a fan of sparkly and bold colours!

© Instagram Steph revealed her daughter chose her colourful outfit

The star's bold outfits often raise eyebrows and at the end of last month, she got her followers talking which saw her wear a black knitted blouse with the slogan, "Maybe baby". This prompted many to believe whether the TV presenter is pregnant with her second child.

Sharing pictures of her outfit on Instagram, Steph remarked: "Maybe baby…Not a pregnancy announcement as Simon Rimmer suggested it might be [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Steph sparked quite the reaction with her 'Maybe Baby' blouse

Fans were quick to respond, with many agreeing with celebrity chef Simon. "My mum asked the same thing when she saw it," wrote one, while another added: "I actually thought the same as Simon when I first saw it." A third post read: "That was exactly my thought!" A fourth person stated: "Must admit, ! thought that too!"

Despite being an open book on screen, Steph's life away from the spotlight remains relatively private. The star is thought to be dating a TV executive but keeps details of her long-term relationship under wraps. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2019.

Steph and her partner share one daughter

While Steph occasionally offers an insight into her life as a parent, as well as inside her modern family home in Yorkshire, she has chosen not to make her daughter's name public.

And it seems Steph and her partner are in no rush to expand their brood. Speaking to Women & Home magazine in 2022, Steph explained: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question. It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

The star keeps her family life out of the public eye

However, spending quality family time together is at the top of Steph's priority list. In an interview with The Sun's TV Magazine, she said: "Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter. My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

