Kelly Ripa receives head-turning makeover from daughter Lola - and they're identical

Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, was left elated on Tuesday when she was given free reign over her mom's wardrobe choices.

The 21-year-old featured on her parents' show, Live with Kelly and Mark, and revealed she was dressing Kelly, 52, for the day.

Lola said she'd been waiting years to do this, and while she adores Kelly's sense of style, she wanted to turn up the volume a little.

The aspiring singer took the opportunity to delve into her own wardrobe and make choices Kelly would normally steer clear of for fear of them being "too youthful".

Kelly appeared reluctant as she disappeared into her bedroom to get changed and emerged looking just like Lola in a mini-skirt, knee high blue boots and an oversized leather jacket.

While she managed to pull off the ensemble, the mom-of-three appeared less than impressed with her attire. Her photo was then placed side-by-side with an image of Lola wearing the exact same outfit.

Kelly and Mark are thriving as the new hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark after Ryan Seacrest's departure and their kids are getting involved too.

In fact, the happy couple revealed one of their three children, Joaquin, 20, Lola, and Michael, 25, had expressed an interest in taking over from the American Idol alum.

"Michael talks about it constantly," Kelly told People of their oldest child. "When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!'".

Kelly also confessed that Live! executive producer Michael Gelman's daughter Jamie "for years have said that they were going to take over," as Lola also seemed keen.

As for Joaquin, Mark said: "Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."

Kelly added: "He's done cooking segments on our show and I'm convinced the only reason he's done them is because he's a college student and he gets union [pay] scale. So that's a chunk of change for a college student!"

© Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 Ryan recently left Live with Kelly and Ryan

At the time, Mark shared his excitement at the new gig. "It's indescribable and we're super, super grateful...I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," he told the outlet. "This is an iconic show and that chair next to Kelly is a coveted seat. Some people would die to have this opportunity and to work with someone who I consider the best in the business for sure. No one does it like she does."

Kelly and Mark recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary too. She shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story. Mark also celebrated their enduring love by reposting his wife's sweet photos on social media.

See more photos of Kelly, Mark and their children.

© Getty Images Kelly was supported by her family at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

© Getty Images The family are very close

© Getty Images Kelly's daughter loves her mom's style

© Instagram Christmas is always a fun affair

Kelly and Mark are a glamorous couple

