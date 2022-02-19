Steph McGovern's shimmering Disco jumper sparks fan frenzy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Steph McGovern loves a slogan knit, and she's just added the coolest jumper to her collection.

READ: Steph McGovern makes rare family comment as she poses with her 'brilliant artist' dad

Stepping out in a shimmering Disco top by Sugarhill Brighton, the presenter had viewers swooning over her eye-catching knitwear on Thursday – and it's been reduced by 30% in the sale.

Steph teamed her slogan jumper with neon yellow heels

Retailing at £38, the retro-inspired sweater is embroidered with sparkling yarn in pink, blue and green. An everyday staple, this slim fit style can be teamed with everything from high-waisted jeans and trainers to tailored trousers and heels.

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her jumper.

READ: Steph McGovern celebrates friend's happy baby news

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' kids: Dan Walker, Steph McGovern & more family photos

Black Disco Jumper, was £54 NOW £38, Sugarhill Brighton

"Love the jumper & the pop of colour in your shoes," wrote one. "Love that top," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "I'm obsessed."

For her latest appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch, the mum-of-one chose to style her jumper with black cropped trousers from Me+Em and neon yellow stilettos by Stuart Weitzman.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get a rare glimpse of Steph McGovern's weight loss journey

Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose curls, Steph opted for a dramatic makeup look that complimented the dark hues of her outfit. Combining a brown smokey eye with statement liner, the presenter contoured her cheeks with a honey-hued blusher, adding a pale pink lipstick to complete the look.

Steph revealed her latest project alongside her father Eamonn

It's been a busy month for the TV star and she recently announced some exciting news on Instagram. Sharing a sweet video alongside her father, professional artist Eamonn, Steph revealed a new project:

"I am so proud to share this with you all. My dad (who is a brilliant artist) has been teaching me how to paint," she captioned it. "I admit I have not inherited his talents, but he made it so easy to learn. I cannot believe that I managed to replicate his brilliant painting of Roseberry Topping. But he made it sooo easy to follow. Why don't you have a go with us?

We have partnered with @specsavers Home Visits and the University of the Third Age @u3auk to film a tutorial that you can follow along with. Also they have lots of other tutorials you can have a go at too. It's fab to be shining a light on #GenerationWOW (Wonderful Older Wisdom). If you want to have a go the skills hub can be found on the Specsavers website. #ad #prouddaughter."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.