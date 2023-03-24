Steph McGovern makes joke about covering her tummy in relatable post The broadcaster is a doting mother of one…

Steph McGovern often delights fans with fabulous updates on her social media and on Wednesday, the broadcaster shared a very relatable photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Steph's Packed Lunch star, 40, shared a hilarious photo of herself holding a large wooden chopping board in front of her tummy whilst on set the set of her show.

Steph's update was so relatable

Captioning the image, she penned: "When you’re feeling bloated but still want to get a nice picture at work……the chopping board was the first thing I could find that covered my belly (other chopping boards are available)."

The photo sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the star who couldn't have related more! Denise Van Outen penned: " I know this feeling," alongside a laughing face emoji.

She is an adoring mother

One fan added: "Fabulous idea! We all need a chopping board for those bloaty days!" A second added: "Embrace the bloat, happens to us all!"

Behind the chopping board, Steph looked as stylish as ever rocking a vibrant, silk green shirt and white chequered trousers. Her blonde hair was worn down and straight and as for makeup, the TV star opted for a natural look with a light lick of pink lipstick.

The family-of-three live in Yorkshire

As well as being a broadcaster, Steph is a doting mother to her daughter, who was welcomed in 2019. The star is notoriously private about her family life and hasn't even revealed the name of her daughter or girlfriend to the public.

What we do know, however, is that the happy family-of-three live in Yorkshire together. Talking about her decision to keep her family out of the public eye, Steph told The Express in July last year: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner’s not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

