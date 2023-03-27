Everything Steph McGovern has said about baby number two The former BBC Breakfast host keeps her life out of the spotlight

Steph McGovern keeps much of her private life under wraps, especially when it comes to her girlfriend and their little daughter.

Whilst not much is known about Steph's love life, the 40-year-old star is thought to be dating a TV executive. Together, the loved-up duo are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter, whom Steph welcomed in November 2019.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into everything Steph has said about expanding her family. Keep scrolling to get all the details...

In 2022, Steph opened up to Woman & Home magazine, dishing on everything from her relationship to motherhood. Touching on a potential new family addition, Steph candidly revealed: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

The presenter is a devoted mother-of-one

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter explained how she already has her hands full with her current work commitments.

In a bid to prioritise family time, the star added that she doesn't want to overcommit to work at the risk of missing out on precious family time. She added that she wanted her daughter to know that her parents are always "there for her".

Steph welcomed her daughter in 2019

Spending quality family time together is at the top of Steph's priority list. In an interview with The Sun's TV Magazine, she said: "Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter. My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

And much to the delight of her followers, Steph's Instagram page is dotted with the occasional photo featuring a glimpse of her little daughter. Back in November 2021, the presenter paid the sweetest tribute to her loved one as she marked her second birthday.

Alongside a snapshot of Steph clutching a birthday balloon, the star gushed: "Had one of those weekends that makes me so happy. I have been hanging out with my family and friends to celebrate my little girl's 2nd birthday."

The star penned the sweetest tribute

She went on to say: "I can't believe she is 2 already! What a two years. For all parents out there or anyone who looks after kids… Big respect. It's the hardest job I've ever had. I worry about her constantly. I feel guilty when I'm away working. And I panic about her future. And let's not mention the fact that I quite regularly leave the house in an outfit covered in food and snot (and occasionally [poop emoji]).

"BUT it is also the most rewarding job in the world. I am [expletive] knackered all the time, but I am happy. And I am lucky to have an amazing partner and between us our little family is everything I could want in life."

