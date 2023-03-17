Everything Steph McGovern has said about her mystery girlfriend The former BBC Breakfast host is a doting mother…

Steph McGovern is notoriously private about her relationship with her TV executive girlfriend, so much so that not even her name has been revealed to the public.

However, it's no secret that the Steph's Packed Lunch host, 40, is so smitten with her partner. The loved-up duo are the doting parents to their daughter, who was welcomed in November 2019, and the family-of-three live together in Yorkshire.

Talking about her decision to keep her family out of the public eye, Steph told The Express in July last year: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner’s not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

Despite, their absence from the public eye, Steph has occasionally shared sweet insights into life with her other half.

Keep scrolling to see everything the star has said about her girlfriend…

Steph and her partner welcomed their daughter in 2019

Last year, Steph revealed that her partner loves watching crime thrillers with her, and it is definitely a cardinal sin in their house to watch an episode without the other person there, as it would "break [their] relationship rules".

The revelation was made when Steph was chatting on her Channel 4 show about how she and her girlfriend have had to rearrange their house for their young daughter because of their love for a dramatic series.

Steph rarely shares insights into her personal life

She said: "We've had to put the telly high up on the wall because my daughter, who's two-and-a-half, is obsessed with pawing the screen. It was doing our heads in – every time we sat down [in the] evening, we'd see her handprints all over the screen.

"Underneath the telly is her little wooden kitchen and all her toys, so that's our view."

She added: "We love crime thrillers and read a lot of them, too. So we love Money Heist, Lupin and Harlan Coben adaptations."

Steph has her own show on Channel 4

More on the couple's relationship "rules", Steph previously revealed to Yours Magazine, that the loved-up duo keep conflict to a bare minimum with their 24-hour rule.

She explained: "My partner and I have this brilliant rule where, if we're miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it. It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly."

The Channel 4 host also revealed to the publication, what she thinks the key to a successful relationship is, and touched on the major differences between her and her girlfriend.

She used to appear on BBC breakfast

"What I've learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort. It's about listening. For example, if I'm ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of," she said.

"What I used to do when she was ill was project what I would want, so I'd leave her alone. We've had to chat about these things. You've got to listen and make compromises," she added.

Steph and her family live by the coast

Whilst Steph is a spectacular broadcaster she is also a keen podcaster, hosting her own podcast Not Bad for a Monday. Back in 2020, she made a hilarious quip about her girlfriend who she claims "is obsessed with her utensils" after she purchased a brand new BBQ but didn't want Steph getting her hands on it.

"Do you think she's one of those people who fancies inanimate objects?" Steph quizzed her co-hosts, producer Geoff and childhood friend Claire.

Geoff said: "I think she might be. I have noticed in the past she's given the eye to a hob oven."

"She is obsessed with her utensils and bits of kit for cooking in a way that makes me feel left out, I'll be honest with you." Steph replied. Hilarious!

