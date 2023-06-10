Christie Brinkley and her daughters look like sisters in breathtaking new photoshoot

Christie Brinkley is an iconic model and it's clear she has passed down her incredible features to her two daughters, Alexa Ray, and Sailor.

The stunning trio looked more like sisters than mother and daughters in a new photo Christie shared on Instagram on Friday. The black and white image shows all three women wearing oversized white shirts and nothing else, with their striking features and chiseled cheekbones stealing the show.

Captioning the breathtaking image, Christie wrote: "With my girls. @alexarayjoel @sailorbrinkleycook. Photo by Sailor @footwearnews." Christie's followers were blown away by the gorgeous family portrait, with one responding: "The most beautiful women, inside and out."

A second said: "Cannot tell who the daughters are from their mama beautiful." A third added: "Beauties in and out. Love how close you are with your children." A fourth wrote: "The greatest photo yet Christie."

Sailor, 24, is Christie's youngest daughter with her ex-husband Peter Cook, to whom she was married from 1996 until 2008. Alexa Ray Joel is her eldest child whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Billy Joel. The former couple were married from 1985 to 1994.

© Getty Christie and her daughters share a close bond and an incredible resemblance

Sailor and Alexa have loosely followed in their mom's footsteps with careers in the entertainment industry. Alexa, like her dad, is a singer, while Sailor, like her mom, is a model and entrepreneur who recently launched her own candle line, inspired by angel numbers, called Sacred + Divine.

Christie is also a proud mom to her only son, Jack Paris, 28. Christie shares her son with her third husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux before going on to find love with Billy Joel.

© Getty Christie with her beautiful children, Jack, Alexa Ray, and Sailor

Last week, the model marked Jack's birthday with a sweet throwback snap showing a younger Christie looking effortlessly glamorous as she played with her toddler son. The actress also shared a more recent photo of the mother and son smiling for the camera with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other.

Sharing the post to Instagram, Christie penned a heartwarming poem: "From there to here, in the blink of an eye, you've turned into the most wonderful guy! 28 years of adventures and fun, you're the very best brother and my favorite son!

"Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! 2 June 2023."

Fans rushed to the comments section to gush over Jack's dashing good looks, with one person writing: "He's soo handsome! Happy Birthday," while another added: "Not surprised your son is handsome, he's got your genes."

