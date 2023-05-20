Christie Brinkley is glowing as she enjoys night out with look-alike daughter Sailor

Christie Brinkley shared a glimpse of her night out in New York City with her daughter Sailor

Christie Brinkley has stepped out on the town for a girls' night out with her look-alike daughter, Sailor, her youngest of three children.

Though the model primarily lives in Bridgehampton, she made her way to New York City, where her model daughter lives, for the opening night of On Our Way, a film about a troubled filmmaker by Sophie Lane Curtis.

Sailor, 24, is Christie's youngest daughter with her ex-husband Peter Cook, to whom she was married to from 1996 until 2008. She also shares with him her first and only son, Jack Paris, 27, plus she had her first daughter, Alexa Ray Joel with ex-husband Billy Joel. The former couple were married from 1985 to 1994.

Christie took to Instagram to rave about her night out with Sailor, praising the new movie and its director.

She first shared a photo with both Sailor and Sophie, and the three appeared glowing as they squeezed together for a selfie outside of the theater. She also posted a photo of Sailor posing with the film's poster, smiling next to it as she proudly pointed at it.

The mom-of-three wrote in her caption: "On Our Way is the title of this beautiful film opening today, adding: @sophielanecurtis is the name of the luminous star who also wrote and directed this stylish artful story of a troubled young man trying to make a movie about his traumatic life (played with a seemingly effortless conviction and depth by Micháel Richardson) and the beauty whose love propels him."

She noted: "Co-starring lots of vibrant young talented actors and a delightful cameo by the legendary Vanessa Redgrave!"

Lastly, she mused: "Each frame of the film is so beautifully composed... it's clearly the product of an Artist with a unique perspective all her own!" concluding with: "Brava Sophie you are definitely on your way!"

© Getty Christie, Sailor and Sophie will Jill Stuart

Fans of Christie loved her glimpse into her night out at the theater, and took to the comments to share their own anticipation over the film.

"BRAVA, Sophie! Anyone who's got the great admiration of the Brinkley Bunch is alright with me!" one follower of hers wrote, as others added: "I love your adventures! And that you share them with us!! You all are so beautiful and appreciate life!" and: "An absolutely gorgeous picture. Wishing you and your daughters a wonderful happy weekend," as well as: "Nothing better than family movie night! I hope you all enjoy it!" plus another fan added: "Hope you have a wonderful time, you all look wonderful."

© Getty Christie appeared proud and excited at the world premiere

For the night out, Christie opted for a business chic look, donning a striped navy blazer as her top with matching pants. Sailor looked just as chic as her mom in a black strapless tube dress.

