Sasha Obama turns 22 and she looks so different - see photos of Barack and Michelle's grown up daughter

Barack and Michelle Obama will be wondering where the time has gone as their youngest daughter turns 22 today.

The former first family left the White House in 2017 when Sasha was 15 years old and seven years later, she's blossomed into a young woman which is evident in the photos below.

A lot has happened in those years and as she celebrates her milestone in Los Angeles, where she now lives, her parents will, no doubt, take a bittersweet walk down memory lane.

It's been a big year for Sasha who recently graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) - just in time for her birthday.

Her dad, Barack Obama, mom Michelle, and older sister, Malia, 24, watched the proud moment as Sasha walked the stage to receive her undergraduate degree.

© Getty Images The Obama family pose for a photo inside the White House

While her future won't be on her mind as she celebrates her special day, her fans are eager to find out what she plans to do now that she's finished school. Sasha - who studied psychology - lives with Malia in Brentwood, California.

In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia moved to California in 2021 after receiving her degree from Harvard and her younger sister couldn't wait to join her.

© Photo: Instagram Sasha celebrates her 22nd birthday

They appear to have a great life in The Golden State where they've both been photographed partying with friends, hiking in the Hollywood Hills and soaking up everything the Californian life offers them.

They've made their parents incredibly proud and while it was challenging for Barack and Michelle when they became empty-nesters, they watch their children grow up with glee.

Sasha and Malia now live in Los Angeles together

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle said that she misses her children, but they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".She joked about their love lives and added: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

© Getty Images Sasha was seven when she moved into the White House

Michelle continued: "I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us. She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."

Michelle concluded: "I mean, they wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive.

© Shutterstock Sasha recently graduated from college

"They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that."

When Sasha rang in her 21st birthday, Michelle paid tribute on Instagram and wrote: "My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea. I'm so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."

