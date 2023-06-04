Christie Brinkley's dashing son causes a stir in rare photo with famous mom

Christie Brinkley has shared an adorable tribute to her only son Jack in celebration of his 28th birthday.

The 69-year-old model delighted fans with a sweet throwback snap showing a younger Christie looking effortlessly glamorous as she played with her toddler son. The actress also shared a more recent photo of the mother and son smiling for the camera with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other.

Sharing the post to Instagram over the weekend, Christie penned a heartwarming poem: "From there to here, in the blink of an eye, you've turned into the most wonderful guy! 28 years of adventures and fun, you're the very best brother and my favorite son!

"Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart! We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris! 2 June 2023."

© Instagram Christie has three children: Sailor, Jack and Alexa

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the sweet post, with one person writing: "Happy Birthday to Jack! The years have flown by!" while another added: "I love these beautiful photos!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor sets pulses racing in tiny string bikini

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in daring dungarees amid major home transformation

Others couldn't help but comment on Jack's dashing good looks, with one person writing: "He's soo handsome! Happy Birthday," while another added: "Not surprised your son is handsome, he's got your genes."

© Photo: Getty Images Christie with her daughters Alexa and Sailor

Christie shares her son with her third husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. The actress was first married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux before going on to find love with Billy Joel, father of her eldest child, daughter Alexa Ray.

She was married to Richard from 1994 until 1995, shortly after Jack's arrival. In 1996, she married architect Peter Halsey Cook and they welcomed daughter Sailor Lee before their split in 2006.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor Brinkley braves the cold in the ocean

Christie also celebrated her own birthday recently. While she turned 69 in February, she maintains that she doesn't feel a day over 30.

"I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30," she told People while hosting Pet Life Unlimited's Furever Young senior dog adoption event at the Animal Haven shelter in New York City on May 23.

© Getty Christie at the Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption event

She maintained: "I feel good. I feel strong," adding: "I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on."

Though she said each decade signals "to us certain things," she explained: "I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age," adding that age isn't something she is focused on: "I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it.

© Getty The model at The Men's Fashion Association of America's American Image Awards on Ocotber 25, 1982

"I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going."

Christie has been a household name for many years, having begun her modeling career in the early 1970s when she was in her 20s. The Michigan-born beauty went on to land appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues – she had three consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981 – plus she spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl.

© Getty Christie began her modeling career in the 1970s

Read more HELLO! US stories here.