What are Hilary Swank's baby twins' names? Everything we know

The 48-year-old actress surprised fans when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her standing before a gorgeous sunset holding her two newborn babies, a boy and a girl, in both of her arms while wearing a bathrobe.

Sharing her delight over their arrival, she wrote in the caption: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven." The photo did not reveal her babies' faces, just the tops of their heads and it is the only image she has shared of her twins to date.

Hilary Swank's only photo of her twins

However, while she revealed the sex of her twins in her announcement, she did not divulge their names – so what have Hilary and her husband, Philip Schneider, called their babies?

What are Hilary Swank's babies' names?

© Getty Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are raising their twins out of the spotlight

During the Golden Globes in January, Hilary revealed that she and Philip were waiting for the birth of their children before deciding on names as they wanted to keep the sex a surprise.

But she admitted they had a few choices for the monikers between them, telling Access Hollywood: "We're not finding out the gender until they pop out. So, we have to have a couple of names each."

Those names remain a mystery today as neither Hilary nor Philip has publicly shared what they have named their baby twins.

When did Hilary Swank announce her pregnancy?

Hilary has always wanted to be a mom

The Million Dollar Baby star announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, co-anchor Robin Roberts said that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

WATCH: The moment Hilary Swank reveals she's going to be a mom

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary Swank shared several updates during her pregnancy

Hilary always had a feeling that she would be a mom of twins. "Since I was a little girl, I was like, 'I'm gonna have twins someday,'" she explained to Access Hollywood.

"My grandmother is a twin. And my husband's grandmother's a twin. So, it runs in the family. But I just always felt like I would. I didn't know I was going to do it at 48, but here we are!"

Where is Hilary Swank raising her children?

Hilary's Colorado home has acres of open space

Hilary and Philip built their dream home in Colorado, which was finished before the arrival of their twins. When their babies grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us, and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

When did Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider get married?

Hilary wore a beautiful backless embellished wedding dress by Elie Saab Couture

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado after meeting on a blind date. They tied the knot in a sentimental woodland wedding on a 20,000-acre preserve that represented the couple's love of nature in August 2018.

Hilary said their location was very symbolic: "Both Philip and I are nature lovers and whenever we get the opportunity to be outdoors, that's where we like to spend it," she told HELLO!

"So, we knew we wanted to get married outside, that it had to be close to home in Los Angeles and private. The second we saw this magical redwood grove in the middle of a 20,000-acre preserve, we knew it had the exact feeling we were trying to evoke.

Hilary and Philip share a love of the outdoors

"Trees weather a storm, they're flexible and deep-rooted. And they were a family of trees. The tree we got married beside was an 800-year-old female tree with all her children around her, supporting her, which is what happens when a tree gets old."

Hilary added: "So we thought it was really symbolic to have all our tribe, our village around us like these trees and know that there will be times when we need support, or to reach out and get that from our people, too."

