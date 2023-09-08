Rihanna and ASAP Rocky finally reveal unusual baby name for second child

A month after welcoming their second child into the world, singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have finally unveiled the name they've chosen for their son: Riot Rose Mayers.

The name reveal, first reported by The Blast, has led to speculation that it could be an homage to A$AP Rocky's recent song Riot, which featured Pharrell Williams.

According to the birth certificate acquired by the publication, Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at 7.41 am. at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. In keeping with a naming tradition that favors the letter 'R,' the couple's newest addition follows his older brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022.

Adding to the star-studded details surrounding the birth, Rihanna's OB-GYN is listed as Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a prominent figure in celebrity healthcare.

She's famously worked with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during their appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Dr. Aliabadi also recently assisted in delivering Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s son, Roman.

© Getty Images Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son Riot last month

Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's first public images of Riot, especially considering that Rihanna chose to share snapshots of her first son, RZA, seven months after his birth.

She had announced her second pregnancy earlier this year in a dramatically beautiful fashion—sporting a baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The first-born son's name, RZA, serves as a tribute to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

© Instagram Rihanna ensures she spends quality time in Barbados every year

Additionally, it gives a nod to A$AP Rocky's middle name. Now, with the birth of Riot, an insider told People magazine that Rihanna feels her family is 'complete' and hinted that the couple might not be planning on expanding their family any further.

Motherhood has brought a transformative experience for Rihanna, as she expressed in a March interview with British Vogue: "Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you're now in the matrix with the people who've already had kids. You come to have a different respect for moms and dads."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The family of three celebrate RZA's first birthday

Elaborating on this transformative journey, she continued, "Oh my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

Her maternal experiences have even fueled her with newfound courage:, "It's this knowing that you can do anything. Even things that seem the craziest."

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram Rihanna and ASAP are delighted to be parents

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship journey dates back to 2020, though they were professionally linked as far back as 2013.

Speculation about their marital status was fueled earlier this year when A$AP Rocky referred to Rihanna as his "wife" at his Spotify concert, especially as the couple was spotted at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on June 21.