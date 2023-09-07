Rihanna makes long-awaited reveal about second child with A$AP Rocky

The "We Found Love" singer and rapper A$AP are also parents to son Rza

Rihanna has been living life away from the spotlight ever since it was reported in late August that she and partner A$AP Rocky had welcomed their second child.

Now, the global star, 35, has made her big return to the limelight with her first social media post since the birth, and she teased a brand new project.

Rihanna's brand Fenty is back with its collaboration with Puma, one that was put on hiatus in 2017 as the singer's brand pivoted to a focus on Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

© Instagram Rihanna subtly confirmed that she and A$AP had welcomed a second son

In honor of their comeback, they'll be releasing a new sneaker design, the Avanti, heralding back to the start of their partnership in 2015.

The "Umbrella" singer told Vogue of the collab: "It's a bit of a family reunion. Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas."

In their conversation, she also took the opportunity to gush over her two children, and subtly confirmed that she had, indeed, given birth to another boy. "This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, 'cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design."



It was first revealed on August 21st that Rihanna and rapper A$AP had privately welcomed their second son on August 3rd. While we do not know the baby's name yet, it reportedly also begins with an "R," just like his older brother, one-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers.

She continued of her new collaboration: "Digging into Puma's archives is always incredible. There is so much history and legacy here, and I wanted to honor that by paying tribute to the Avanti."

The Avanti is a hybrid of Puma's King football boot and their Easy Rider running shoe. "[The King is] the shoe [Brazilian football player] Pelé played in and made very famous, and I know people are looking forward to their return."

On Instagram, a new campaign promo for the Fenty x Puma line was released, featuring Rihanna in a black oversized jumpsuit sporting a pair of the Avantis, a streamlined black and white sneaker.

© Getty Images It was confirmed that the couple welcomed their second child in early August

"We are back…," the caption alongside the post read. "Reintroducing the Avanti." Fans reacted with comments like: "Appreciate you releasing this on a payday, what a queen," and: "With one more child it's really not easy lol... gotta be a business woman."

Rihanna confirmed that she and the rapper were expecting their second child with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this February, where she revealed her baby bump. This was further solidified by her interview with British Vogue released days later.

© Instagram The musicians are the proud parents of son Rza

In an earlier conversation with E! Online, Rihanna confessed that as a mother herself, she realized how much she was turning into her own mom.

"It is weird," she stated. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

