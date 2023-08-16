Kaley Cuoco opens up on ‘very real’ challenges she faced after the birth of daughter Matilda

Motherhood is a transformative experience, but it comes with its set of challenges. Kaley Cuoco, best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, recently opened up about a unique challenge she faced after the birth of her daughter, Matilda: carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands.

Taking to social media, Kaley brought her followers into her new fitness regimen. "Some of you may know about my wrist injury from holding Matilda. Google it, it's a very real thing," Kaley shared, her wrists adorned with braces.

However, ever the trooper, she didn't let this slow her down. With her trainer Ryan's guidance, she embarked on a hands-free workout journey, a feat many might find daunting.

Kaley enthusiastically asked her followers: “How can you get a workout without using hands or body weight on them?”

She then answered her own question by guiding her fans through a series of exercises ranging from banded jump squats to treadmill runs and even light sparring.

Kaley's determination shone through as she effortlessly executed the routines, clad in sleek black leggings and a white muscle tee bearing the word "HAPPY."

By the end of the session, with sweat as evidence of her exertion, Kaley jubilantly declared, "That's how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a— kicked. No excuses."

Ryan Sorenson, her dedicated trainer, took this opportunity to shed light on their current fitness focus. With Kaley's condition in mind, they've honed in on "lower body and core work."

He captioned his Instagram post with: “Always finding ways to work around these things and most importantly no excuses!” using hashtags that resonate with Kaley's journey: “#carpeltunnel,” “#noexcuses,” and “#momswholift.”

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by a pinched nerve, leading to numbness and weakness in the affected hand and arm. But, as Kaley has shown, it's no match for a determined spirit.

Off the fitness mat, Kaley's personal life has been a beautiful whirlwind. She and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey began their romance in April 2022, and by March, they welcomed baby Matilda into their lives.

Reflecting on their instant connection, Kaley gushed to Extra: "It was love at first sight. The angels started singing when I met Tom. It was very magical. It was perfect."

Motherhood might not have been on Kaley's initial life plan, but love changed everything.

She confided to Emmy Magazine: "I never saw motherhood on my radar. But with Tom, it was instantaneous — I knew I wanted a child with him."

Continuing her candid confession, Kaley shared that both she and Tom were eager to start a family. "We're not in our twenties, so we felt the clock ticking. But then, we got blessed; it happened right away."

Kaley also expressed her desire to have more children. Speaking on the Smartless podcast, when asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."

Kaley has been open about her previous relationships, including her marriages to tennis-pro Ryan Sweeting (2013-2016) and equestrian Karl Cook (2018-2022)