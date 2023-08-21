Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second baby – report

Music phenomenon Rihanna and rap superstar A$AP Rocky are once again bathing in the joy of parenthood, welcoming their second child into their loving arms.

TMZ reports that the fashion mogul and her rapper boyfriend privately welcomed a second child, another baby boy, earlier in the month on August 3rd. While the baby's name is yet unknown, it reportedly also begins with an "R."

With the addition of their second baby, Rihanna, fondly known as Riri, has become a mother of two. Evidently thrilled to extend her family, she's expected to bring the same level of ardor and excitement to her new role that she exhibited when she first welcomed her one-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers last year.

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP have welcomed their second child, another baby boy

Opening up about her personal growth through motherhood, Riri had previously shared with E! Online a striking revelation. She noticed that she was transforming into a mirror image of her own mother, much to her surprise and amusement.

She confessed: “It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

While Rihanna's observations speak to the fascinating cycle of motherhood, her experience as a mother has also given her insightful perspectives on father-son relationships. In a conversation with British Vogue, she revealed that her firstborn son was already sleeping through the night and had established a potent bond with his father, A$AP Rocky.

“Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him, he is on fire," Rihanna revealed, dispelling conventional wisdom about the mother-son bond and shining a light on the intense relationship between fathers and their sons.

"The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

The arrival of their second child paints a whimsical portrait of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's life, filled with joy, growth, and deep love. Reflecting on her journey as a mother, Riri shared a profound sentiment at an Apple Press conference, capturing the transformative and empowering essence of motherhood.

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram The family of three celebrate RZA's first birthday

“When you become a mom, something happens where you feel like you can take on the world–like you can do anything,” Rihanna remarked, encapsulating the beautiful strength that motherhood evokes.

Before giving birth to their second child Rhianna admitted to The Process with Nate Burleson podcast "I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022, although they only revealed his name, on his first birthday, when Rocky captioned a picture with the comment: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN, RZA."

The mom then took the world by surprise during her 2023 Super Bowl half-time performance when she revealed they were expecting their second child. Speaking after RZA's birth, A$AP told Dazed magazine: "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."