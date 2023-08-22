Rihanna's major baby name clue for second child everyone is talking about

The Umbrella hitmaker has welcomed her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky

After dropping the news of her second pregnancy with a surprise bump reveal during her spellbinding 2023 half-time Superbowl performance earlier this year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally welcomed their second child, TMZ reports.

The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper boyfriend reportedly welcomed their second child, another baby boy, on August 3rd. Their son, who's name has not yet been shared by the couple, was delivered privately.

Aside from reports in TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP haven't yet spoken out about their son's birth, so his name remains a mystery to fans who are eager to discover what RiRi will call her mini me.

What is Rihanna's second baby's name?

What is Rihanna's second baby's name?

While Rihanna and A$AP's baby's name remains unknown for now, it reportedly begins with an "R," which would match the theme of the couple's firstborn; RZA Athelston Mayers.

Much like Kris Jenner kept with the Ks for her children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, A$AP's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, while Rihanna's is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, so would come as no surprise that with their first child being called RZA Athelston Mayers, their second born will have a name that also starts with R.

With music close to her and A$AP's hearts and a legendary music career behind her, Vulture noted that Rihanna's baby name trends seems to follow a family tradition of naming children after rappers.

Rocky himself was named after a member of the hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, while baby RZA's name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, who is the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Before giving birth to their second child Rhianna admitted to The Process with Nate Burleson podcast "I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

We can't wait to see her name reveal!