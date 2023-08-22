Paris Hilton reunites with baby Phoenix in adorable photos after time away with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is back with her son, Phoenix, following a romantic vacation in Greece with her husband, Carter Reum – and she shared the most adorable photos of their happy reunion.

The 42-year-old posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday which saw her and her son in coordinating outfits. Paris looked typically stylish in a maxi palm leaf print dress as she held Phoenix on her lap, who rocked a green and white bib to match his mom.

WATCH: Paris Hilton gushes about baby son, Phoenix

The duo sat in an ornate chair with gold accents underneath a neon sign of the Chanel logo inside the family's multi-million-dollar Beverly Park home in Los Angeles. Captioning the sweet family reunion, Paris simply penned: "#MommyMonday with my angel baby," alongside a baby and blue heart emoji.

Paris loves being a mom and she and Carter – whom she married in November 2021 – are eager to add another child to their family following Phoenix's arrival via surrogate in January.

"When I look into Phoenix’s eyes, there's this flood of emotions. The sheer joy, the anticipation, and the dreams of a beautiful future," Paris told US Weekly. "Phoenix has brought boundless joy into our lives. But I'm already eagerly awaiting to give him a baby sister."

© Instagram Paris reunited with her son after a vacation with husband, Carter Reum

The challenges of being a working mom aren't lost on Paris either, but that doesn't mean she is going to "sideline" her passions. She added: "Balancing work and precious moments with Phoenix and Carter is a daily endeavor. But it's these moments, these firsts, and the joyous times that I don't want to miss.

"Embracing motherhood doesn't mean sidelining your passions or dreams. It's about harmonizing the two worlds. We, as mothers, are resilient and versatile, capable of chasing our dreams while nurturing our little ones."

© Instagram Phoenix's bib matched his mom's dress

Reiterating her desire to have a daughter, Paris said: "Each moment with Phoenix is pure enchantment, making life complete. And as we await another magical chapter, I can't help but dream of the days when Phoenix will have a baby sister to share his adventures."

Last month, the doting mom celebrated six months of Phoenix with a sweet series of photos to mark his half-birthday. "This Barbie is a Mom," she wrote in her caption, adding: "My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

© Instagram Paris welcomed her son in January 2023

Paris also recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day, and in a post at the time she wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

