Christina Hall shares emotional update on daughter Taylor after her night out with stepmom Heather Rae

Christina Hall regularly shared updates on her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight and Hudson, four, and Tuesday was Taylor's turn in the spotlight, with her mom celebrating her latest achievement on Instagram.

TheChristina on the Coast star shared a photo of her eldest child on her Instagram Stories, captioning the adorable photo: "A little late, but we have a seventh grader!"

Taylor was dressed in an all-navy ensemble, consisting of a tennis skirt and polo shirt, with their cute dog posing at her feet before she set off for the new year at school – here's hoping it went well for her!

© Instagram Christina Hall's daughter Taylor is going into seventh grade

This is the second time this week Christina has celebrated milestones with her children, with the reality star posting a cute photo of her youngest child Hudson in honor of his fourth birthday.

"Happy fourth Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson!"

Hudson and Christina's fourth husband Josh Hall have a sweet relationship, with fans noticing their close bond in a recent social media post.

© Instagram Christina Hall's three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson

In the photo, the four-year-old hugged his stepdad's legs, with fans heart warmed by the display of affection.

"I think Hudsy has his bonus dad wrapped around his little finger. So much love there," one wrote, while another added: "Love how Hudson is usually hugging Josh. As a stepparent myself, it’s lovely to see."

Another commented: "First thing to notice is Hudson latched on to Josh. Speaks volumes," with a fourth adding: "You can tell a lot from the way a kid hugs someone, Josh is doing a good job!"

Taylor is close to her stepparent too, joining her stepmom Heather Rae Young at a Gwen Stefani gig over the weekend, proving they're all acing being a blended family.

© Instagram Heather posed with Taylor and a friend of hers ahead of a Gwen Stefani concert.

Fans were delighted by Heather's photos from the night, writing: "The girls look adorable!" and: "You look amazing. Motherhood suits you."

We're happy everyone is getting on well amid Christina's dramatic divorce from her second husband Ant Anstead, which resulted in a custody battle for their young son Hudson.

