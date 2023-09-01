Christina Hall's son Brayden joins her for new show - and fans all say the same thing

Christina Hall has been delighting fans this week, sharing several insights into her family life with her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight and Hudson, three.

On Thursday it was Brayden's turn in the spotlight, with the youngest joining his mom on the set of her TV show Christina on the Coast, with the home makeover oracle asking her middle child what he thought they should do with the property.

Watch their cute interaction below…

WATCH: Brayden helps mom Christina Hall with home makeover ideas

Many fans were impressed by Brayden's ideas for the space, which include a chicken coop and fruit trees, leaving comments of praise: "I like his idea about a chicken coop!!" one wrote, while another added: "Brayden is a smart little guy and learning from Mom how to be a good designer!"

Others couldn’t believe how similar Brayden is to his father, Tarek El Moussa, with endless comments comparing the father-son duo. "Looks exactly like his father!" one commented, while another added: "Lil mini Tarek."

Another quipped he even sounds like his dad, adding: "OMG when he said, 'yeah we could do that,' pure Tarek came out in him."

© Getty Christina and Tarek El Moussa share two children, Brayden and Taylor

Other fans praised Christina for getting her son involved in her work, noting: "I love that you have brought your kids in for ideas. How wonderful to give them confidence and trust," and: "He has some great ideas." Another noted: "He needs his own show!"

© Getty Christina Hall with her daughter Taylor and her son Brayden

It's been a busy week for Christina and her family, with little Hudson heading back to preschool after his summer break, with Christina posting a photo of the youngster ready for his big day.

© Instagram Christina Hall's youngest son Hudson started back at pre-school

To be with Hudson during these big moments must mean a lot to Christina, who has been involved in a custody battle for her youngest child, between her and her ex-partner Ant Anstead.

The battle has come to a close now, with a co-parenting arrangement agreed on, and fans were happy that Christina and Ant could reach a happy conclusion, with Hudson sharing a close relationship with Christina's husband Josh Hall.

In a family photo shared on Wednesday, Christina and Josh pose with the TV star's three children, and fans loved seeing Josh and Hudson's close bond, with the three-year-old hugging his stepdad's legs.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh with their blended family

"I think Hudsy has his bonus dad wrapped around his little finger. So much love there," one wrote, while another said: "Love how Hudson is usually hugging Josh. As a stepparent myself, it’s lovely to see."

A third added: "You can tell a lot from the way a kid hugs someone, Josh's doing a good job!"

We're happy to see the whole family getting along nicely!

