Renee Zellweger cares for Ant Anstead and Christina Hall's son in heartwarming photo

Renee Zellweger has been quietly dating Ant Anstead for more than two years and it appears her bond with his youngest son, Hudson, is getting stronger by the day.

The Bridget Jones actress featured in a photo shared by her reported fiance, on Hudson's fourth birthday.

Amongst the adorable montage posted by Ant - who shares his young son with Christina Hall - was a rare image of Renee at the park with Hudson.

WATCH: Renee Zellweger stars on Celebrity IOU: Joyride

In the snapshot, the pair were sat on a bench and the Hollywood actress was tousling the youngster's hair. It was a tender moment between the two, and fans were sure to love the glimpse into Ant and Renee's family life.

Hudson splits his time between Ant's home in Los Angeles, and the Christina on the Coast host's home in Orange County. Ant and Christina were only married for two years before she filed for divorce.

The former Flip or Flop alum went on to marry her third husband, Josh Hall, while Ant forged a romance with Renee.

© Instagram Ant Anstead's birthday tribute for his son featured Renee in the top left

A bitter custody followed over Hudson, but it appears Ant and Christina have worked through their differences and are successfully co-parenting their son.He had the most incredible birthday, surrounded by his loved ones.

Not only did he have a party with his mom and half-siblings, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, eight, but he was celebrated by Ant too.

© Instagram Renee and Ant have been quietly dating for over two years

He added a selection of photos to social media with Hudson enjoying cake and party food with his friends and wrote a sweet caption which read: "Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!

"It’s been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals! Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo."

© Getty Images Ant and Christina were married for two years

Christina also had a heartwarming message for Hudson. "Happy Birthday Hudson," she posted alongside an adorable snapshot of her youngest child.

"So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. And he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson."

© Instagram Hudson just turned four

Christina and Ant, 44, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed Hudson in 2019 but announced their separation a little over a year after and they finalized their divorce in November 2020.

She was previously married to fellow HGTV host Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.