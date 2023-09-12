Christina Hall's mini-me daughter Taylor has glitzy night out with stepmom Heather Rae – see photos

The Christina on the Coast star shared kids Taylor and Brayden with former Flip or Flop co-star and husband Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young just earned some serious brownie points with her bonus daughter Taylor, Christina Hall's eldest child.

The real estate agent is a stepmom to her husband Tarek El Moussa's two kids with the Christina on the Coast star, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, who recently celebrated his eighth birthday.

The former Flip or Flop stars were married from 2009 to 2018; Tarek married Heather in 2021, and earlier this year they welcomed their first baby together, son Tristan.

Over the weekend, Heather took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her and Tarek's latest outing with Taylor: to see the one and only Gwen Stefani in concert.

The El Moussa family went all out with their outfits for their outing. Heather shared a photo where Taylor is wearing a silver sequin tube top paired with a black denim mini skirt, while the reality star herself opted for fitted leather pants and matching, bustier-style crop top.

"We saw @gwenstefani last night and she rocked it," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Had so much fun dancing and singing, it brought us back to our younger years."

She then teased: "Last night's fun was definitely worth the exhausting morning!!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the glitzy snaps.

"Hottie!" her Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stausse wrote, as others added: "You look so AMAZING! Love your hairstyle!" and: "Taylor looks adorable!" as well as: "Looking fabulous!!!" plus another fan also wrote: "Gorgeous pics. Heather, you look stunning."

Tarek's kids with Christina make frequent appearances on Heather's social media, most recently in honor of little Brayden's eighth birthday.

Back in August, she shared a photo of Taylor and Brayden alongside their little half brother, Tristan, plus their dad Tarek, and she wrote: "Bray's 8th birthday celebration today at Dave & Busters, shark themed, of course, and he had so much fun. We can't believe he is 8!!! Big boy! He's getting cuter and cuter."

© Instagram Heather celebrated her stepson Braden's birthday on Instagram

It was one of two birthday tributes she wrote to the birthday boy, and in a second, she recalled: "When I met this boy, he was 3 years old and the cutest thing. It's so crazy he's 8!!

© Instagram Heather and Tarek co-parent with Christina, who is married to Josh Hall

"What a gift to watch him grow up and grow into someone who @therealtarekelmoussa and I are so proud of and he's just the goofiest, kindest, smartest, most loving boy."

She continued: "His bond with Tristan is something that warms my heart and I can't wait to watch them grow up together and be best friends," and concluded with: "I love this boy so much and couldn't be luckier to be his bonus mama."

