Christina Hall and ex Ant Anstead's joint celebration for son Hudson looks incredible – see photos

Christina Hall had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as her youngest, Hudson, turns four! The HGTV star shares her son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
The Christina on the Coast host, 40, took to her Instagram to dote on her birthday boy with a slew of photos, spanning his younger years to the present, showing just how much he'd grown.
Featuring in many of the shots were his half-siblings, Brayden and Taylor, (eight and 12 respectively) from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and her current husband Josh Hall.
She also added a photo of his impressive celebration, with Hudson sitting in front of a large array of life-sized balloons, his gifts, and his Mario-themed cake, to top it all off.
Christina sweetly wrote: "Happy 4th Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He's always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he's pretty cute. We love you Hudson!"
Fans flooded the comments section with more wishes for Hudson as well, with one also writing: "Josh is phenomenal !! You guys make a great team!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to your youngest!" and another saying: "Happy Birthday Hudson!!! May God bless, protect and guide you always."
Josh himself left a comment, highlighting his relationship with his adorable stepson, writing: "My little shadow is changing every day, it's been a lot of fun watching him take shape."
Christina and Ant, 44, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed Hudson in 2019 but announced their separation a little over a year after and they finalized their divorce in November 2020.
She was previously married to fellow HGTV host Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They first began dating in 2006 and eventually welcomed two children together. However, they separated in 2016 and filed for divorce soon after, which was finalized in 2018.
She began dating fellow realtor Josh in 2021, and they wed in April 2022. They exchanged vows in a second ceremony that September and the couple often make appearances together on her several HGTV shows.
Ant took to his Instagram Stories to repost an image shared by a fan account for his sons birthday, featuring pictures of Hudson with his other set of half-siblings and Ant's girlfriend Renée Zellweger. "Happy 4th Birthday Hudzo!!!" he wrote.
Weeks ago, Christina also celebrated her other son Brayden's eighth birthday, sharing an adorable photo of theirs together and writing: "Happy 8th Birthday Brayden!!
"He gives the biggest, tightest hugs that literally melt my heart. His smile and funny jokes light up our home. He makes life better in all the ways. We love you Bray."
