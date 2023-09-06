Christina Hall and ex Ant Anstead's joint celebration for son Hudson looks incredible – see photos

The Christina on the Coast star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host are co-parents to Hudson

Christina Hall had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as her youngest, Hudson, turns four! The HGTV star shares her son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast host, 40, took to her Instagram to dote on her birthday boy with a slew of photos, spanning his younger years to the present, showing just how much he'd grown.

Featuring in many of the shots were his half-siblings, Brayden and Taylor, (eight and 12 respectively) from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and her current husband Josh Hall.

THROWBACK: Christina Hall's son Hudson gives tour of his new home with dad Ant Anstead

She also added a photo of his impressive celebration, with Hudson sitting in front of a large array of life-sized balloons, his gifts, and his Mario-themed cake, to top it all off.

Christina sweetly wrote: "Happy 4th Birthday Hudson. So sweet, smart and funny. He's always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he's pretty cute. We love you Hudson!"

Fans flooded the comments section with more wishes for Hudson as well, with one also writing: "Josh is phenomenal !! You guys make a great team!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to your youngest!" and another saying: "Happy Birthday Hudson!!! May God bless, protect and guide you always."

© Instagram Christina shared an inside glimpse into her son Hudson's birthday celebration

Josh himself left a comment, highlighting his relationship with his adorable stepson, writing: "My little shadow is changing every day, it's been a lot of fun watching him take shape."

MORE: Christina Hall adds super-fun feature to her incredible backyard – see video

Christina and Ant, 44, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed Hudson in 2019 but announced their separation a little over a year after and they finalized their divorce in November 2020.

© Instagram Christina's three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson, also share a close bond

She was previously married to fellow HGTV host Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They first began dating in 2006 and eventually welcomed two children together. However, they separated in 2016 and filed for divorce soon after, which was finalized in 2018.

MORE: Christina Hall is a goddess in head-turning beach selfie with doting husband Joshua

She began dating fellow realtor Josh in 2021, and they wed in April 2022. They exchanged vows in a second ceremony that September and the couple often make appearances together on her several HGTV shows.

© Instagram She recently also celebrated her older son Brayden's eighth birthday

Ant took to his Instagram Stories to repost an image shared by a fan account for his sons birthday, featuring pictures of Hudson with his other set of half-siblings and Ant's girlfriend Renée Zellweger. "Happy 4th Birthday Hudzo!!!" he wrote.

MORE: Ant Anstead celebrates special day with rarely-seen son – and he's all grown up

Weeks ago, Christina also celebrated her other son Brayden's eighth birthday, sharing an adorable photo of theirs together and writing: "Happy 8th Birthday Brayden!!

© Instagram Ant Anstead's birthday tribute for his son Hudson

"He gives the biggest, tightest hugs that literally melt my heart. His smile and funny jokes light up our home. He makes life better in all the ways. We love you Bray."



Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.