Christina Hall's fans react to her son Hudson's relationship with stepdad Josh Hall

Christina and Josh Hall have been through a lot when it comes to their blended family, including a custody batter for Christina's youngest son Hudson, three, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Dramas aside, Josh appears to have a close bond with little Hudson, with Christina's latest post displaying their love for one another, delighting her followers.

In a family photo, Christina and Josh pose with the TV star's three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, three, and fans loved Josh and Hudson's close relationships.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh with their blended family

The sunset photo sees Hudson hug his stepdad's legs, with comments pouring in. "I think Hudsy has his bonus dad wrapped around his little finger. So much love there," one wrote, while another added: "Love how Hudson is usually hugging Josh. As a stepparent myself, it’s lovely to see."

Another commented: "First thing to notice is Hudson latched on to Josh. Speaks volumes," with a fourth adding: "You can tell a lot from the way a kid hugs someone, Josh's doing a good job!"

Other fans were thrilled to see Hudson on Christina's social media profile, after she was banned from posting him during her custody battle with Ant Anstead. "I’m still overjoyed for you that Hudson can be pictured again."

© Instagram Christina Hall's youngest son Hudson started back at pre-school this week

Others praised 40-year-old Christina for how she'd navigated a blended family, commenting: "Love to see everyone happy! Great job blending in the families," and: "Josh and Christina you have done a wonderful job of blending your family and putting the kids first! The kids seem happy and you two are clearly devoted and very much in love."

Josh has spoken openly about his desire to be a big family unit, explaining: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy.

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids' biological father, they have those.

© Instagram Christina Hall's son Hudson, who she shares with Ant Anstead.

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

He continued his passionate message: "Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in today's world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

We're so happy everything is working out for the family!

