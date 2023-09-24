Strictly's Oti Mabuse sparks reaction with gorgeous new baby bump photos

The TV star is due to welcome her first child with husband Marius Iepure

Strictly star Oti Mabuse sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a carousel of glamorous baby bump snapshots.

The judge, who is set to become a first-time parent, took to Instagram where she uploaded two side-profile photos giving centre stage to her blossoming bump.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals baby bump in sweet pregnancy announcement video

In the first image, Oti, 33, was pictured rocking an off-the-shoulder hot pink maxi dress which she teamed with a pair of towering white stilettos. In the second image, meanwhile, Oti exuded sophistication as she posed for a mirror selfie in a luxe, midnight blue velvet mini dress.

The talent show judge was positively glowing as she tenderly cradled her growing bump in all its glory.

© Instagram Oti wowed in hot pink

"Learning to dress the bump [hearts emoji] day and night looks," she penned in her caption. "Shoes lasted seriously two hours [laughing face emoji] @londondancenights."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on Oti, with one writing: "I'm so freaking proud of you queen!!! You're literally smashing life and you look SOOO unreal," while another chimed in: "So beautiful inside and out."

A third remarked: "Looking beautiful Mama," and a fourth sweetly added: "That's two hours longer than I could manage at any given time! You look fabulous."

© Instagram The talent show judge showed off her growing bump

The former two-time champion revealed her joyous baby news back in August. At the time, she and her husband Marius Iepure shared a precious image alongside the words: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

© Instagram Oti is set to welcome her first child

"This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for."

She went on to say: "We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it's been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy."

© Getty Oti and her beau Marius pictured at Wimbledon in 2021

Oti and her husband Marius, who is also a professional dancer, tied the knot in 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.

Opening up about her relationship with her husband of ten years in March, Oti revealed that Marius, 41, has always been a great support to her. "Marius was my first dance partner in Germany and he took me in, took care of me," she explained to Daily Mail's You magazine.

© Getty The couple wed in 2014

Oti maintains that the success of their marriage is in part down to their incredible friendship. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she revealed: "We're best friends who live and work together and have a future together, and I value our relationship because it's so pure and it's mine. That's home and that's real and I love that about it."