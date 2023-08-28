Pregnant Oti Mabuse unveils baby bump in moving announcement video

The former Strictly dancer revealed how she told family and friends she's expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure

Baby fever is in the air among our Strictly favourites – first Janette Manrara, then Gemma Atkinson, and now Oti Mabuse, who shared the lovely news she is expecting her first child this weekend.

The 33-year-old professional dancer delighted fans by revealing private footage she had secretly been compiling, showing all the moments she told family and friends that she and husband Marius Iepure are set to become parents. Among the sweet videos was her sister Motsi Mabuse's reaction to the news – and it's amazing! Fans also loved seeing Oti lift up her jumper to reveal her bare baby bump, much to her friends' shocked reaction.

WATCH: Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse shares pregnancy reveal video

Another sweet moment in the video montage sees Oti handing her husband Marius a pregnancy test, and there's also a never-before-seen bump photo of the couple posing with their pet dog.

She wrote: "BREAKING THE NEWS TO FAMILY & FRIENDS. Living in a different country as a couple means you don’t have family around to break the news face to face."And most often friends became family we are so extremely lucky with our group of friends, *disclaimer* this isn’t all of them not enough video space but we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy."Because that first and [second] trimester can [be] super super challenging. Really grateful."

© Instagram Oti Mabuse showed off her bump (as well as her bare bump) in a sweet video revealing how she announced her pregnancy to friends and family

Oti's former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Janette commented: "Telling family and friends is so special! All of them beautiful moments," while Loose Women star Judi Love shared: "Just joyful and beautiful. So happy for you both. Tears of joy." Her sister, Strictly judge Motsi, chimed in with, "just cried again".

Oti took to Instagram on Saturday to share her special news alongside a stunning outdoor photoshoot, revealing her bump for the first time in a hot pink jumpsuit.

© Instagram The former Strictly star filmed the moment she told her husband Marius Iepure she was pregnant

She wrote: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever [asked] for.

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as [a] family of 3 plus Leo it’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot along the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy."

© Instagram Oti and her husband Marius are fresh from a romantic babymoon

Oti rose to fame thanks to her time on BBC ballroom competition Strictly, which she won for two consecutive years in a row - in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and a year later with Bill Bailey.

The star's infectious laugh and joyful personality, not to mention her serious talent on the dancefloor, made her a fan favourite and the public was dismayed when she announced her departure from the programme in early 2022.

Oti and her husband Marius, who is also a professional dancer, got hitched in 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.