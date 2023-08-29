Did Strictly's Oti Mabuse just reveal her baby's due date? All the details

Strictly Come Dancing fans received an exciting surprise on Saturday when former two-time champion Oti Mabuse revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband Marcus Iepure - but did the professional dancer also just reveal her due date?

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Oti, 33, shared an insight into the moment she told her friend Nkateko Dinwiddy she was pregnant. The news was made even more special after the South African star admitted that she and her husband had "decided to stop" trying after "nothing was happening."

In the post, Oti wrote: “My friend @takkies7 asked me to test because I was drinking coffee and I don’t drink coffee. We had been trying for a while and decided to stop (it all just got too much) and just live life as us two as nothing was happening.

"We enjoyed each other’s company, dinners, concerts, parties, just simply removed all the pressure and here we are!" In a second post to her Instagram Story, Oti shared a screenshot of a text conversation she had with her friend on 26 April 2023, where she was urged by Nkateko to take a pregnancy test.

"Friend, did you pee on a stick yesterday? I forgot to ask you," urged her friend. Sure enough, Oti's suspicions were confirmed when she took a positive pregnancy test.

While the mother-to-be has not yet confirmed her official due date, it can be assumed that if Oti discovered she was in the early stages of pregnancy at the end of April, her baby will be due at the end of this year, heading into early 2024.

Oti and her husband Marius, who is also a professional dancer, tied the knot in 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.

Opening up about her relationship with her husband of ten years in March, Oti revealed that Marius, 40, has always been a great support to her. "Marius was my first dance partner in Germany and he took me in, took care of me," she explained to Daily Mail's You magazine.

"He's been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn't do something, he was the one who was like: 'Get up. You absolutely can.'"