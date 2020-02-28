Oti Mabuse had some explaining to do after her husband Marius Iepure accidentally left fans thinking she is pregnant. The Strictly Come Dancing champ was forced to deny she is expecting her first child after Marius hinted at a secret on Instagram. Oti laughed off the suggestion after she was quizzed by a fan on whether she is expecting. Marius shared a loved-up snap of the couple, which he captioned: "Psst... can you keep a secret? Link in bio." One fan immediately jumped to conclusions and replied, "Your pregnant", leaving Oti to quickly clear up any confusion. She responded: "no lmao."

The link Marius was referring to leads fans to a mailing list page, which states "something big is coming". The news is more than likely the same as what Oti revealed earlier this week – she is teaming up with her husband for a weekend-long dance spectacular this summer! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she wrote: "Hi everyone, so Marius and I are very excited to announce that we're working on a brand new dance event coming up in July."

"In London," quipped Marius, with Oti explaining: "It's going to be all-weekend long, with some of the best dancers in the world, your favourite TV stars will be there. It's going to be a dinner and dance, workshops and amazing shows." Her husband then added: "A long long weekend of dance… hope to see you there."

Oti Mabuse's husband had fans questioning whether she is pregnant

Many fans will no doubt be excited to see Oti and Marius team up together on the dancefloor. Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of contests.

