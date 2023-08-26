Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure confirm pregnancy in emotional post

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

The former two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion took to Instagram on Saturday to announce their baby joy in a heartfelt post which read: "Our “yes” year is getting better and better and so is our little family We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy "

Following the news, fans and celebrity friends alike rushed to post congratulatory messages. Oti's former Strictly professionals were some of the first to weigh in. Jowita Pryzstal wrote: "Omg!!!!!! Yes! Congratulations." Meanwhile, Karen Hauer added: " Congratulations!! So happy for you both," alongside a slew of love hearts.

© getty Oti and Marius are going to be parents!

Janette Manrara, who has just welcomed her little girl, Lyra-Rose, with Aljaz Skorjanec, added: "Aghhhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I cannot wait for the two of you to become parents! It’s the most incredible feeling!"

Oti rose to fame after her stint as a professional dancer on BB,'s Strictly, which she won for two consecutive years in a row - in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and a year later with Bill Bailey.

Oti and her husband Marius, who is also a professional dancer, tied the knot in 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany. Opening up about her relationship with her spouse in March, Oti revealed that Marius, 40, has always been a great support to her.

"Marius was my first dance partner in Germany and he took me in, took care of me," she explained to Daily Mail's You magazine. "He's been my rock, my anchor and my support. Every time I thought I couldn't do something, he was the one who was like: 'Get up. You absolutely can.'"

The couple married when Oti was 23 years old. In a previous interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the pro dancer – who is now a judge on Dancing On Ice - touched upon marrying at such a young age.

© Getty Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius at Wimbledon in July 2022

"Honestly, I do feel like I was a baby [thinking back on getting married so young], but being married to this beautiful man, I've learned so much," she said. "He's taught me how to be patient and caring. And there’s nothing about that which makes me think I was too young. It happened at the perfect time."

The TV star went on to speak about how compatible she is with her husband, remarking: “My husband is the most relaxed human being on earth, and he calms the crazy in me. He understands my mentality. He understands the competitive side and pushes me, but he knows the real me at home, too."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.