Pax Jolie-Pitt's epic Father's Day rant against Brad Pitt resurfaces after sister Zahara makes shocking move

In a revealing insight into the strained relationship between Brad Pitt and his children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, then 16, allegedly expressed deep-seated resentment towards his father in a private Instagram post on Father’s Day 2020.

The post, which was later reported by the Daily Mail, conveyed a harsh critique of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor, four years after the alleged incident involving Brad, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and two of their six children on a private jet.

Pax, who is now 19, began the message with a jarring greeting: “Happy Father’s Day to this world class [expletive]!!”

He continued with a scathing appraisal of Brad’s character, accusing him of lacking empathy and consideration towards his younger siblings – Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Pax’s older brother, Maddox, now 22, was also implicated in the family dynamics.

The college student accused Brad of inflicting irreversible damage on their family, stating: “You will never understand the damage you’ve done because you are incapable of doing so.”

He concluded his message with the declaration: “So, Happy Father’s Day, you [expletive] awful human being!!!”

This private post, which accompanied a photo of Brad receiving an Oscar in 2020, highlighted the ongoing repercussions of the 2016 incident that led Angelina, 48, to file for divorce.

The event not only triggered a highly publicized split but also an FBI investigation into Brad for alleged child abuse, although no criminal charges were pursued.

In October 2022, Angelina’s court documents surfaced, claiming that the children were "traumatized" by her ex-husband’s alleged behavior, which reportedly included physical and emotional abuse while under the influence of alcohol.

The allegations detailed Brad’s aggressive actions towards Angelina and their children, including physical assault and intimidation.

The filing stated that Brad “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The lingering effects of these family tensions were also echoed recently by Zahara, who chose to introduce herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," notably omitting "Pitt" during her sorority induction at Spelman College, an event attended by her mother and brothers Pax and Maddox.

The relationship between Brad, now 59, and his children has remained visibly strained, as he has not been photographed with them since the 2016 incident.

Brad and Angelina's marriage, which lasted from 2014 to 2019, has been marked by its tumultuous ending and the lasting impact it has had on their children.

