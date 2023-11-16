Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter's bold new chapter in personal life revealed

As the offspring of two of Hollywood's biggest stars, there was never any doubt that Zahara Jolie-Pitt would have a bright future.

The 18-year-old is currently in her second year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and she's just been initiated into a sorority - and not just any sorority.

In a video shared on Essence's Instagram on Wednesday, Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, which is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, GMA's Robin Roberts, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Rosa Parks are all members too.

Zahara confidently danced during the "crossing ceremony" and addressed the crowds as they cheered for her while she and several other students were welcomed by the members.

In the magazine's caption, they congratulated Zahara for her accomplishment and wrote: "Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member!

"Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College! We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!"

© Getty Images Five of Angelina and Brad's children attended the Eternals premiere with Angelina in 2021

Fans rushed to comment and loved seeing Zahara's bold and bright personality take center stage.

"Girl! She found her tribe..Angelina did a great job. Culture and dynamics," wrote one while a second added: "I am sooo happy that she gets to experience this," and a third quipped: "Looks like she’s having a full HBCU experience and that’s awesome."

© Getty Angelina shares a close bond with her children

Others noticed that she referred to herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, and the Pitt portion of her name wasn't mentioned. "She's dropped Pitt from her name?" questioned one follower as more remarked on the observation.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina co-parents Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, and Vivienne with her former spouse.

© Getty Angelina says her children have made her a better person

She became a mother at the age of 26 and previously shared her sentiments on parenthood with Vogue: “Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently," she said.

"I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're my anchors, keeping me grounded."

© Getty The couple announced their separation in 2016

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 when she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.Their breakup was far from amicable and they were embroiled in a messy but private court battle.

In 2020, Brad was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina.

She is based in Los Angeles, but told Harper's Bazaar: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

