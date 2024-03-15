Exclusive: Ola Jordan makes surprise revelation: 'I found it hard to stay lean on Strictly'

Professional dancers Ola and James Jordan have spoken candidly about their recent body transformations in the latest episode of their HELLO! show At Home with James & Ola.

The couple, who found fame on Strictly Come Dancing and have been married for 20 years, revealed that despite looking super-toned during their Strictly years, staying slim did not come as easy for Ola as it did for James.

© Karwai Tang Ola Jordan attends the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2016

Ola starred on Strictly from 2006 to 2015, lifting the famous Glitterball trophy as champion with TV presenter Chris Hollins in 2009, and was known for wowing viewers in her skin-tight catsuits.

However, behind the scenes, staying in shape wasn't as easy for Ola, who opens up about her struggle in our exclusive video.

Ola tells us: "Even before Strictly, and during Strictly, I always found it hard to stay lean. I was never just naturally thin from dancing. I had to do extra work. I was always conscious of what I was eating."

While James could enjoy whatever foods he liked and not gain wait, revealing: "I was the opposite. I could eat whatever I wanted."

He adds: "I could eat crisps, chocolate, pizzas, takeaways, and I wouldn't put on weight. I was like, I don't understand why people put on weight.'

© getty Ola and James Jordan

However, things changed when they were no longer dancing on Strictly. At home over lockdown with a new baby and then grieving the death of his father, James' weight went up to 100kg from 75kg.

"And then it's hard to lose that bit," says Ola.

Ola admits that she found it very tough slimming down after her daughter Ella was born and was shocked when she saw a video of herself on holiday when Ella was around two years old. This was the moment she vowed to get fit.

Also in this week's show, James and Ola discuss their exercise regime, what they eat in a day and how they stay motivated to stick to workouts.