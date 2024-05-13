Zara Tindall gives interview alongside her three children - and adorable Lucas steals the show

Zara Tindall was cheered on by her husband, Mike Tindall, and their adorable three children as she took part in the Badminton Horse Trials at the weekend.

And Mia, ten, Lena, five, and three-year-old Lucas joined their mother as she took part in an interview after competing.

Zara, who turns 43 on 15 May, was still dressed in her riding gear and helmet as she balanced Lucas on her hip.

The toddler, clad in a blue polo shirt, printed shorts and a Spiderman cap, playfully fiddled with the strap of his mother's helmet before he briefly snuggled into her shoulder.

Meanwhile, a shy Lena stood close to her mother's side, wearing a floral dress and a pastel-coloured cap, as Zara stroked her ponytail.

Watch it here...

WATCH: Zara dotes on Mia, Lena and Lucas

Big sister Mia kept watch on her younger siblings as equestrian Zara spoke about her showjumping performance on her horse, Class Affair, during the five-day event on Badminton Horse Trials' Instagram page.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara was joined by her children as she gave an interview

"It was good actually. I had one down disappointing but he [Class Affair] actually jumped mega because he did feel tired this morning. I think it's the first time ever," she said.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mia and Lena hug their mum after she competed in show jumping

"I probably should have let go early, I'm sure my father will tell me what I did wrong but it's so nice to be back in there. I just want to thank my owner and my team, who did a mega job yesterday after a hard day's work and they worked so hard, and we can't do it without any of them so thank you."

Equestrian genes

Zara has followed in her parents' footsteps with her equestrian career. The Princess Royal became the first member of the British royal family to compete in an Olympics, at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Meanwhile, Zara's father, Captain Mark Phillips, is an Olympic gold-medallist and a four-time champion at the Badminton Horse Trials.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara competing during the Badminton Horse Trials 2024

Zara is an Olympic silver medallist, having competed as part of Team GB's eventing team at the 2012 Games in London. She also won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and the same year, was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.

Since marrying World Cup-winning rugby star, Mike Tindall, in 2011, the pair are kept busy with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike attended a reception at the horse trials

During a chat with Di Stewart on IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast in 2023, Zara opened up about balancing her career with parenting.

She said: "I think there's a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don't think it's just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is]trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it is something that you think about every day."

Sporty Tindalls

The three Tindall children are often pictured supporting their mother on their sidelines at her competitions, as well as enjoying the family activities at the festivals.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Proud daughters Mia and Lena cheer on their mum

Mia and Lena are already sporty like their parents, with Mike telling HELLO! in February 2023: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

