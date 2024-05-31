Jools Oliver shares unseen photo of baby Buddy - and he is so cute

Jools Oliver proved that being a celebrity doesn't automatically mean you're not also an embarrassing mum – and we bet her 13-year-old son Buddy was less than impressed with his mother's antics on Thursday.

Buddy, who reached his teenage years in September 2023, is the first of Jamie and Jools' sons to become a teen, and his mother likely embarrassed him when she shared an ultra-sweet photo of him when he was a newborn.

The throwback snap was shared to celebrate the birthday of one of Jools' friends, captioned: "Look at you with baby Bud, the happiest memories always."

© Instagram Jools posted an unseen picture of baby Buddy

In the photo, tiny Buddy wears a striped onesie, placing his mini fists over his face, while Jools' pal cuddles him lovingly.

Buddy's budding career

At just 13, Buddy has already been a busy boy; the teen is following in Jamie Oliver's footsteps, working on a cookbook, named Let's Cook and hosting a cooking YouTube show, Cooking Buddies, with a show of the same name set to air on CBBC in the summer – not bad for a boy who is yet to sit his GCSEs!

© Instagram Buddy Oliver has been busy!

Just like his dad, Buddy wants cooking delicious food to be easy and accessible for all, saying of his book: "None of [the recipes] are fancy or hard to do – you'll find things like easy breakfasts, meatballs, pizza and some sweet treats – I just hope people enjoy giving them a go."

Buddy's book

According to the book's synopsis, it is "aimed at young people and beginner cooks, to get stuck into easy, delicious, and fun recipes that will help readers gain confidence and independence in the kitchen."

Of Buddy's motivation to compile the book, it says: "Buddy Oliver gained a foodie following from his popular YouTube channel Cooking Buddies, amassing over seven million views in recent years where he showcases simple, tasty and nutritious recipes for young people and cooking novices to give cooking a go at home."

We bet Jools will be shouting about her son's book when it hits the shelves!