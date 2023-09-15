A very happy birthday to Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, who is celebrating becoming a teenager!

The celebrity chef took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to share a loving tribute to his eldest son as he turned 13. In his birthday photo, Buddy smiled as he wore a fun homemade crown with his age on it.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy cooks up a storm in campfire video

Jamie wrote: "Happy 13th birthday Buddy! I now officially have a teenage boy! Woop woop. Have a wonderful day Buds you’re a total legend, people always say that kids need their parents, but I can honestly say it’s been the other way around with Buddy he has been an extraordinary antidote to some of my most challenging days, such a kind empathetic boy thank you son, happy birthday xxxxxxx dad."

Fans posted their good wishes to the birthday boy too, with fellow cook Juliet Sear writing: "Happy birthday Buddy!! Have a magical day xxx."

One fan told Jamie: "What a gorgeous young man he is, happy birthday Buddy." Another said: "Wow 13 already, we’re still mid 30’s though right @jamieoliver? Happy b’day Buddy."

A third posted: "What a lovely boy buddy seems. I love watching his cooking shows."

© Instagram Poppy, Daisy, Petal and Buddy Oliver

We bet the Oliver family have a fun day in store for Buddy as he celebrates his milestone year. With a celebrity chef for a dad, he's bound to be treated to an impressive feast and a delicious birthday cake.

Jamie and Jools share five children together: Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 13, and seven-year-old River. The couple have been married for 23 years.

We're sure that the famous parents will love having their brood together to mark Buddy's birthday, especially as the younger children have been back to school this week.

Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

A few days prior, Jools told her Instagram fans that she was finding the change from holidays to school a bit tough.

She wrote: "First few days back at school and my head is all over the place!!

"I find change SO hard. For the first few days of any big change, I yearn and long for the old routine back whatever that looked like it would be something I am just used to."

© Instagram The Oliver family

The mum-of-five added: "I find the holidays the absolute hardest. I know it's because this stage means a new term, new year group, River moving up to year 3 wearing a big blazer, expectations for him to be a 'big boy' too soon!!

"As my timeline is measured in school terms, it's clearer to see that big changes are happening for us all and time as I get older goes way too fast [heart emoji] so attempting a fancy reel to remember our beautiful summer holidays… where there was unforgettable laughter (till we cried), tears/tantrums and moods for all sorts of reasons!"

She rounded off the emotional post with: "I would do it all again in a heartbeat [heart emoji] thank you summer holidays for your precious time as always xxx."