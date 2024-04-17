Jamie Oliver offers unseen peek at courtyard at sprawling £6m family home

Jamie Oliver's home life has interested fans since he married Juliette Norton in 2000.

Now the Jamie's 15 Minute Meals star, 48, and Jools, 49, as she has become fondly known, own a £6 million mansion which they share with their five children - Poppy Honey, 22, Daisy Boo, 21, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

© Instagram Jamie shared a new corner of their gorgeous home

On Tuesday, the TV chef shared a never-before-seen corner of their gorgeous Elizabethan mansion in Essex where their adorable pup cuddled up on his dog bed in front of traditional French doors opening out to their leafy courtyard.

© Instagram Their courtyard is just one tiny part of their sprawling outside space

"Just me and Conker enjoying the calm between the sun and rain," the dad-of-five wrote. "Wish the weather would make up its mind ha ha ha anyone else ??? X x x".

© Instagram The couple own a £6 million mansion

The family moved into Spains Hall in 2019. The amazing country property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds are also home to another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

In an interview with The Times, the Jamie's One-Pan Wonders star revealed why he chose to purchase the sprawling mansion at a time when his high street restaurant chain was going into administration.

© Instagram Jamie is a dad of five

"If I was just being media savvy, I wouldn’t have moved there when everything was going wrong," he admitted. "No one really knows why I bought this house."

He went on to explain: "To have come from where I was born to that house that’s only had three families owning it in 600 years, for me as a kid that went through special needs in school, it’s social mobility," he said.

© Instagram Their dining room has wood-panelled walls

Jamie and Jools have offered separate insights into the interiors of their home. The pair have gone for a fitting rustic vibe with a sage wood-panelled dining room and wooden dining table.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools' bedroom has pink walls

Jamie and Jools' bedroom has a similar energy with the original deep wood flooring and a wood chest of drawers with distressed cream paint.

© Instagram Their living space is adorned with artwork

The children have been known to snuggle up on the duck egg blue sofa in the art-adorned living space which has a maximalist homely feel.

© Instagram Spot their maximalist wallpaper

It is certainly a maximalist vibe the pair were going for when they designed their bathroom. It appears that Jamie and Jools kept the existing bath but have put up a gorgeous salmon pink printed wallpaper with teal accents. The copper towel rail was a perfect addition.

© Instagram They kept the old farmhouse sink

As you would expect, Jamie has a gorgeous kitchen which fans can see a glimpse into on Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites. Jools shared a of the space on her Instagram, showing off their gorgeous farmhouse sink with old brass taps.

© Instagram Jamie's home has a dedicated playroom

Their sweet playroom has a lived-in feel, perfect for children. The ground floor room has enormous windows to let in the light from the surrounding acres and is filled with toys.