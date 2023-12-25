Jamie Oliver's wife Jools 'down and overwhelmed' as she spends Christmas without daughter Poppy

Jools Oliver took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share her heartbreak over her daughter Poppy's absence from the family home this festive season.

In a candid and emotional post, Jamie Oliver's wife shared a note her 21-year-old daughter had written for her, with Jools opening up about how she's feeling about her daughter missing Christmas this year while she travels the world with her boyfriend Ben.

"Just when I was feeling a bit down and overwhelmed this little message arrives. I am obviously pretending that Poppy not being here for Christmas for the first time in 21 years is ok but it really isn’t.

"We miss her so much especially now at Christmas where emotions run especially high! I am putting this here although a little personal (she has approved)! will make me happy every time I have a scroll through Instagram."

Continuing her personal feelings, Jools revealed she often suffers from self-doubt, noting: "I very often question how I have parented and parent my little ones now, I always think I have done so many things wrong (and I know I have) but I know that I love them with every fibre of my being and I guess it proves that’s enough. Thank you Pop we love you xxx we hope you are having a wonderful, happy time my little firstborn."

Poppy's message to her mother was equally heartfelt, with the 21-year-old writing: "Every day I feel so lucky I have such an amazing mum. As I've grown older, you are becoming more like my best friend I think. I know that I could come to you with everything.

"Thank you for being there for me every step of the way, laughing, crying, supporting, having Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River so I always have built-in best friends and thank you for loving dad.

© Instagram Jools Oliver misses her daughter Poppy

"I will always be in debt for everything you do. I know our family is crazy, but all across the world, I miss it."

Jools' Instagram followers loved the sentimental note, writing: "The best and nicest thing I've seen on Instagram all year," and: "You are a wonderful mother Jools! Your kind, happy, beautiful children are testament to that."

Jools Oliver and Poppy are close

Our thoughts are with the Olivers on this tricky Christmas – we hope it's still a merry one!

