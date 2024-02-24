Jamie Oliver's lookalike sons are their dad's double in adorable new photo

Jamie Oliver regularly gives fans a glimpse into his family life with his wife Jools and their five children, and the star shared the most adorable photo of himself and his lookalike sons on Saturday.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his sons Buddy, 13, and River, seven, and the trio were all smiles for the sweet moment as they posed in the garden.

© Instagram Jamie has a close bond with his five children

Jamie, 48, wore a navy polo neck shirt and green shorts, while Buddy matched his dad in a navy T-shirt, while Jamie's youngest child Buddy looked adorable in a floral top. The caption read: "Just me and my boys… big love everyone I hope you all have a really great weekend xxxx."

Jamie and Jools share five children, Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 13, and River, seven. The couple have been together since the age of 17, and they tied the knot in 2000.

Jamie Oliver's Family Life

In April 2023, after 23 years of marriage, the pair renewed their vowels surrounded by their children in the Maldives.

Jamie announced the news on Instagram at the time, sharing a carousel of magical photos from the ceremony on the white-sand island of Soneva Fushi.

Jools wore a stunning strapless white dress with tulle detailing, while Jamie opted for a dusty blue suit with a white shirt. Their five children kept to the theme, each wearing white for the occasion.

The star captioned the post: "Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vowels before the kids all start leaving the nest.

© David M. Benett Jamie and Jools married in 2000

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church. We thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter…"

The pair had originally planned to renew their vows in 2020 to mark their 20th wedding anniversary, but the pandemic left them no choice but to postpone their nuptials.