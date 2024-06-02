Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen are both highly successful actors with multiple accolades under their belt.

Keeley, 48, is known and adored for her roles in Bodyguard and Line of Duty – both of which earned a nomination for the Best Actress BAFTA.

Matthew, 49, is known for playing Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film version of Pride and Prejudice as well as Tom Wambsgans in HBO's highly-acclaimed comedy-drama, Succession, for which he was awarded at the BAFTAs, Primetime Emmys and the Golden Globes.

© Karwai Tang Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen married in 2004

Despite the level of fame and accomplishment they've reached for their work, their private life is mostly kept out of the spotlight and the couple prefer to keep their family, including their children, to themselves.

This week, however, Keeley and their son Ralph stepped out together for a rare night out and the 17-year-old, who is a model, is his famous dad's double!

Keep reading for all the information on Keeley and Matthew's lookalike kids…

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen's lookalike son Ralph

Keeley and Ralph enjoyed a mother-son outing earlier this week when they attended the launch of the Christiane Kubrick x Jonathan Anderson collections at Dover Street Market.

© Getty Images model Ralph towered over his mother Keeley during their outing

Ralph towered over his mum and was the spitting image of his famous dad, Matthew, who was not in attendance.

The teenager looked smart in dark jeans, a plain white t-shirt and a stylish brown jacket over the top. Keeley meanwhile looked elegant in a black collared dress with a faux fur clutch.

© Instagram Keeley shared this photo alongside her son on her Instagram

Ralph is the youngest of Keeley and Matthew's children.

Who are Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen's children?

Keeley and Matthew have two children together, a daughter, Maggie, who was born in December 2004, making her 19. Two years later, they welcomed Ralph.

© Dave Benett Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the press night after party for "The Human Body" at The Donmar Warehouse

However, Keeley is also a mum to her eldest son, Myles McCallum, whom she shares with her first husband, Spencer. The former married couple split in the early 2000s but are reported to have remained on "friendly terms".

© Instagram Keeley with her eldest son, Myles

When did Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen marry?

Keeley and Matthew met on the set of the spy drama, Spooks, and married in 2004, the month before they welcomed their first child together, Maggie.

Aside from their work, the family lives a quiet life in London, but they do often make appearances together at red-carpet events, award shows and premieres. Not only that, they have also worked together on screen.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York, USA

In addition to both appearing in Spooks, the couple more recently worked together on the ITV drama, Stonehouse, in which Matthew portrayed disgraced MP John Stonehouse, with Keeley portraying his wife, Barbara.

Speaking about working together on the show, Keeley told You Magazine: "Just about everything that could be changed has been; we laughed when we saw each other.

© Neilson Barnard The couple tied the knot in 2004

"It was probably most tricky for Emer Heatley [who plays John's secretary, Sheila Buckley]."

"It was her first or second acting job, faced with us as a married couple, playing a married couple where she was having an affair with my husband. We had lots of those scenes together, which was really awkward, but very funny."