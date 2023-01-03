Stonehouse star Matthew Macfadyen reveals concerns ahead of working with wife Keeley Hawes

Matthew Macfadyen has opened up about what it was like to work with his wife Keeley Hawes in ITV's new drama, Stonehouse.

The couple, who play on-screen husband and wife John and Barbara Stonehouse in the series, have been married for 18 years.

Chatting at a recent press event for the series, Matthew, 48, revealed that ahead of filming the show, he thought that playing opposite his real-life wife might be "a bit naff" or "cute", but actually turned out to be "really lovely".

When asked what it was like filming with Keeley, 46, he said: "It was really lovely. That's the boring but truthful answer. It was really nice. We were filming in and around Birmingham and Stratford so we got an Airbnb and took the dog. It was like a little working holiday. It really was, it was nice."

He added: "I mean it's always slightly, you think it's going to be a bit naff or cute or something but actually it was really lovely and she's a brilliant actress and we are both used to being on set so it was just great. It was really lovely."

Matthew said it was "really lovely" working with wife Keeley

Emer Heatley, who plays John's assistant and secret lover Sheila Buckley, also spoke about what it was like to work opposite the real-life married couple.

"Not bizarre at all," she jokingly said. "It was quite hilarious. I've obviously watched both Matthew and Keeley in so many things and am a huge admirer of their work. To be told you're going to be playing opposite them, they're going to be playing a married couple and you're going to be a third wheel, it was quite hilarious."

Matthew and Emer as John and Sheila

She added: "It was just fun. It was such a silly situation. We'd cut and Matthew and Keeley would just be talking about who's going to look after the dog and what are the kids up to at the weekend. So it added so much without me really needing to do any work and they're just really fun so it was great."

