Amanda Holden and rarely-seen daughter Hollie, 12, could be twins in stunning video

Like mother, like daughter! Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie, 12, looked identical as the duo attended the wedding of a friend together.

As you can see in the clip below, Amanda and her young daughter glammed up together for the special occasion and the 12-year-old followed her mum in the glam department. The duo started off in matching pyjamas and sweetly helped each other out when it came to their makeup and hair.

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter could be twins as they glam up for wedding

Hollie was even seen putting blush on her mum, before gently waving at the camera. When the pair unveiled their looks, they had another twinning moment, with both opting for floral dresses for the happy occasion.

Amanda's friend only had one small hiccup with her wedding, the ever unpredictable British weather, which meant the bride walked underneath umbrellas as she made her way to the aisle.

© Instagram Amanda and her daughter got ready for the special day

But taking it in their stride, Amanda joked: "The very special wedding of our friend Rebecca the epic storm made it even more fabulous."

Hollie recently joined her mum on Britain's Got Talent and alongside Simon Cowell's son, Eric, was responsible for sending Japanese skipping act Haribow to the semi-finals with a golden buzzer.

© Instagram The pair looked incredibly glam for the wedding

Even though the judges had all used their golden buzzers this series, following chants from the crowd, Simon allowed Eric and Hollie to press the buzzer.

Alongside Hollie, Amanda is also a mum to daughter Lexi, 18, and it appears the presenter isn't ready to wave goodbye when Lexi heads off to university later in the year.

© Instagram Amanda is a proud mum to her two daughters

Speaking to HELLO! at the Born Free charity gala, the 53-year-old mused: "I want her to live the biggest life she can live. So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back."

This isn't the first time Amanda has shared her emotion over Lexi leaving the family home – the TV star broke down in tears during an episode of her programme with comedian Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, when discussing her children flying the nest.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest daughter will fly the nest this year

"They say you have 18 summers and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around and they're not even there," she said during a taping of the TV show.

Lexi hasn't decided where she will study, and has even explored campuses in the United States.

© Stuart C. Wilson The star is a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda shares her two girls with record producer husband Chris Hughes. The pair met in Los Angeles in 2003 and began dating soon after. In 2008, the pair tied the knot with one-year-old Lexi in attendance.

