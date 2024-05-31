Britain's Got Talent stars' adorable kids: From Simon Cowell's mini-me son to Amanda Holden's lookalike daughters

Britain's Got Talent is the competition on everyone's lips right now as the contestants gear up for the grand final on 2 June.

But behind the scenes, the stars of the hit ITV show are doting parents. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon all have adorable broods, as well as the show's presenters Ant and Dec.

On various occasions, the BGT stars have opened up about their family lives, even if some of them choose to keep their children's faces away from the cameras.

Join HELLO! in getting to know the BGT stars' mini-me kids…

1/ 5 © Instagram Simon Cowell The X Factor creator, 64, shares a 10-year-old son with his fiancee Lauren Silverman. The pair share a close bond and the TV judge and music mogul's son is often featured on his Instagram. Simon and Eric embarked upon a journey into authorship together in 2020. The father-son duo signed a seven-book deal with publishing house Hatchette Kids under the title Wishfits, "a world where the most unusual animals exist." The music magnate, who helped to launch the careers of stars like One Direction and Little Mix, has previously admitted in an interview with The Sun that having Eric saved him from his workaholic ways. "But now Eric is around, I don’t work through the night anymore. If he hadn’t come along, God knows what would have happened," Simon revealed.

2/ 5 Amanda Holden Amanda Holden, 53, shares two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, with her husband Chris Hughes. The TV star's daughters frequently feature on her Instagram. Her eldest has started to enter the modelling world and has explored her university options in America. The star of Amanda & Alan's Italian Job spoke about her daughters flying the nest in an interview with HELLO! "I want her to live the biggest life she can live," she said, adding: "So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back."

3/ 5 © @aleshaofficial/Instagram Alesha Dixon The former Mis-Teeq bandmember, 45, is a mother to two daughters - 10-year-old Azura and four-year-old Anaya - with her dancer husband Azuka Ononye. The BGT judge opts to largely keep her daughters out of the limelight. However, she opened up to HELLO! about balancing motherhood with a successful career. "The most important thing to me is being the driving force behind everything I do," she said. "Whether that’s the smallest thing - making sure my diary is balanced, making sure my children get to see me and I still get to go and earn a living to support them and myself." Alesha added: "To some people, it might seem busy, but you have busy moments, quiet moments, and that’s normal for the entertainment industry. "My kids see that, they understand that. You bring them along when you can and when you can’t they have to accept Mummy’s out there doing her thing. Hopefully, that’s also a strong lesson for them: if you want something in life you’ve got to go out there and work for it. It’s not going to fall in your lap."

4/ 5 © Getty,Instagram Declan Donnelly The BGT presenter, 48, became a father for the first time in 2018 and is now a father of two. Dec shares Isla, five, and Jack, two, with his wife of years Ali Astall. Both births were announced to the world via sweet Instagram posts of the newborn holding their father's finger. Their names are extra special - Isla was born Isla Elizabeth Anne after Dec's mother Anne and they chose the name Jack Anthony Alphonsus, after Dec's presenting sidekick Ant McPartlin. Jack's second middle name is a tribute to Dec's father Alphonsus Donnelly, who passed away in 2011. In 2019, Dec opened up about becoming a dad, admitting that it is the hardest thing he's ever done. "No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" the Saturday Night Takeaway star told the Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m loving it."