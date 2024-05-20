For famous actors and singers, attention from the public and press goes with the territory – we often see the likes of Cameron Diaz and Emily Blunt glammed up on the red carpet in stunning gowns giving interviews

But for some such stars, the limelight is an aspect of their work they choose to keep away from their home life, in particular their children.

In fact, a few famous names are so protective over their kids' privacy that they don't share any photos of them on social media and refrain from taking them to any media events.

Read on to see which celebrities keep their children hidden from public view…

1/ 6 © Getty George and Amal Clooney Ocean's Eleven actor George is married to human rights lawyer Amal and the couple share two children, six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. They met in 2013 when a mutual friend brought the human rights lawyer as her plus one to a party that her future husband was hosting at his Lake Como home. By April 2014, George had proposed and they tied the knot in September of that year in Venice. Amal and George chose to keep their kids completely out of public view, with the ER star writing a letter to all media outlets requesting they do not publish the faces of their twins. The letter included: "The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. "We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences."

2/ 6 © Getty Adele British singer Adele is notoriously private about her son Angelo, age 11, who she shared with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. It appears that the Rolling in the Deep songstress is doing all she can to give Angelo as normal an upbringing as possible, previously telling Time: "I'm very self-conscious that I have a kid, and I don't want him being one of this who grows up being like 'Driver, driver! I have no clean clothes!' Well, have you washed them? I really don't want him growing up like that. I'm very conscious of it." We've never seen Adele's son at a media event with her or on her social media pages. The singer has previously taken legal action for the publication of pictures of Angelo taken on private family outings by paparazzi.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden The Mask star Cameron and her musician husband Benji are super private when it comes to their two children. The couple's announcement of their first baby's birth, Raddix, shocked fans as they had kept their baby news secret! Cameron wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." The couple added: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD." And when they welcomed their son Cardinal, Cameron and Benji shared a similar message. "For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

4/ 6 © Rex Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Acting couple Eva and Ryan share daughters Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, seven, and like the other celebrities in this list, don't post photos of their children. They welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada in September 2014 and their second daughter, Amada Lee, in April 2016. Eva has said on her Instagram page: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life." The actress also opened up to People about bringing up her children, revealing: "Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me." "It's all that matters when you have two little people watching you all day long. It's frightening but it's good because it makes me try to be a better person every day."

5/ 6 © Getty Halle Berry Bond girl Halle is mum to her son, Maceo, age 10, who she shares with her ex-husband Oliver Martinez, and she has a daughter, Nahla, 15, with her former boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey. On the topic of her kids' privacy, Halle told Today: “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs. I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts." At the 2021 People's Choice Awards, she thanked her children, saying: "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo."