Keeley Hawes dazzles alongside rarely-seen model son Ralph Macfadyen

Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes exuded glamour on Wednesday as she stepped out with her rarely-seen model son, Ralph Macfadyen.

The mother-son duo attended the launch of the Christiane Kubrick x Jonathan Anderson collections at Dover Street Market in London. For the glitzy occasion, Keeley, 48, looked effortlessly chic in a black shirt dress which she teamed with a faux fur clutch and a pair of cherry-red stilettos.

© Getty Images Model Ralph towered over his mother Keeley

She wore her glossy brunette locks in a low ponytail and highlighted her features with a slick of rosy pink lipstick, fluttery mascara and apricot-hued blusher.

Meanwhile, Ralph, 17, who is signed to Select Model Management, towered over his mother in a pair of dark jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown suede jacket.

© Getty Images Keeley and Ralph beamed for the cameras as they attended the launch of the Christiane Kubrick x Jonathan Anderson collections

The pair looked so sweet posing for photos as they mingled with a plethora of stars including director Dexter Fletcher.

Keeley has three children of her own – a son Myles, 24, with her first husband, DJ and cartoonist Spencer McCallum, and Ralph and daughter Maggie, 19, with her current husband Matthew Macfadyen.

The couple met after starring on Spooks together and went on to tie the knot in November 2004, one month before Keeley gave birth to their first child.

© Getty Images Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen at the 2024 Met Gala

Her relationship with Matthew proved controversial at first, given her marriage to first husband Spencer. Keeley recalled to the Evening Standard: "Matthew just came straight out with it and said, 'I love you' in the rain one day. I thought, oh dear, here we go."

WATCH: Keeley Hawes reveals what it was like to work with husband Matthew Macfadyen on Stonehouse

The pair married in front of just two witnesses, their friends, at a local registry. Keeley has since told The Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew. And I know Matthew loves being married, too. It ties everything up and it's a statement to each other and to the world. Marriage and being a mother are absolutely crucial to my happiness and my life."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2004

Her decision to end her first marriage "was just horrible" and "awful", she recalled, but Keeley has since remained on good terms with her ex-husband Spencer, calling him "one of my best friends in the world". Elsewhere, Keeley revealed that Spencer and his girlfriend even babysit for her.

© Getty Images Keeley Hawes, Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper at the world premiere of Scoop

"They are just really wonderful, generous human beings who, ultimately, have always put my son and my other children first. And I can't thank them enough, really," she told Red magazine, adding: "Divorce doesn't have to be messy.

"I think as long as people concentrate on the children above themselves – which is difficult, I know – maybe that's the way to make it work."