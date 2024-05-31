Eva Mendes says 'my kids take everything' as she makes very real parenting confession

Eva Mendes is just like any other mom as she shared just what was in her bag - and it was surprisingly relatable.

As she emptied her purse on camera, Eva pulled out her journal, a wipe for her glasses and some water spray - of which she said "I won't get into it".

WATCH: Eva Mendes is so relatable in her 'what's in my bag?' video

The star then pulled out some melted candy, and two hairbrushes - one with Disney's Moana on it, and another with Belle from Beauty and the Beast which had lost its handle. She took the opportunity to rake the broken brush through her luscious locks and explained: "My kids take everything."

"So this is what I'm left with, is their brushes. And not even a full brush, like a half Belle brush", she said as she put the hairbrushes back in her bag. "This is the metaphor, I should say, for my life right now", she said, in reference to her chaotic life as a mom of two kids.

The actress also pulled out a tube of sunscreen - making a surprising announcement.

"Sunblock for my kids, but not for me", she said, before clarifying that she typically forgets to put any on herself. "No, I don't wear it, I try to remind myself".

© Instagram Eva's natural beauty blew her fans away

The 50-year-old's secret to looking so youthful remains a mystery, as she made it clear the secret certainly wasn't SPF. But she made it clear that her priority was keeping her kids sunburn free as she spent time with them.

She captioned the video: "What's in my bag? I dunno but it makes zero sense and I'm sure it's symbolic of where my mom brain is at right now", adding: "What's the thing in your bag that makes the least sense?"

Eva shares two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling - who most recently starred in The Fall Guy. According to the Hitch actress, she loves being a mom in her 50s, explaining to People: "I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now."