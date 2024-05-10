Ryan Gosling describes rest of his life with Eva Mendes and kids in five words

Ryan Gosling is loving his life with partner Eva Mendes - and he made it clear just how integral she is to his future with five heart-melting words on Stephen Colbert.

Speaking to the Late Show host, Ryan completed 'The Colbert Questionert' which asked some probing questions of him - but perhaps the most revealing question Colbert asked him was to "describe the rest of your life in five words."

WATCH: Ryan Gosling’s number one rule for how he lives his life with Eva Mendes

The Fall Guy actor took a moment to think about it, counting on his fingers his five word answer: "Run It By Eva First."

His answer received a rapturous applause and chuckle, as the audience clearly concurred with his plan to consult the former actress in all his future decisions.

Together, Eva and Ryan shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada - and this isn't the first time the Barbie actor has spoken about how his family come into play with his decision making process.

© Robert Kamau Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 2017

The star revealed that Eva and his daughters now influence the roles he picks for work.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he told WSJ Magazine. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

Similarly, as he did most of his own stunts while playing stunt performer Colt in The Fall Guy, his daughters made it clear which stunts he could and could not perform himself - with some clear red lines.

© Getty Ryan Gosling performing at the Oscars

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire," he said. "They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it."

In fact, his daughters even inspired his role as Ken in Barbie, as he revealed: "They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

Ryan recounted. He went on to describe how bringing his girls to the set helped make sense of the chaos at home, including the mysterious tan stains that had been cropping up around the house.