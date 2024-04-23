Ryan Gosling reveals how Eva Mendes and their daughters influence his 'deathbed' approach to movies

Ryan Gosling isn't slowing down one bit after the mammoth success of Barbie, next set to appear in The Fall Guy, an action-comedy in which he plays a stuntman named Colt who attempts to woo back his ex-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt.

While the Canadian-American actor, 43, has been leaning more into his comedic chops in recent outings, he's taken on a variety of roles that have included indie dramas, tense thrillers, and romantic leads.

In his new interview with Men's Health, he sat down with The Fall Guy director David Leitch and discussed finding a "north star" for their movie projects.

Recommended video You may also like Ryan Gosling has greater appreciation for stunt performers after 12-storey plunge

Ryan explained that he took a rather interesting approach to taking on work – whether the role he plays is something he'd be proud of when on his deathbed.

While seemingly grim, he justified his rationale, elaborating: "I just tend to go deathbed with everything. I often think about what's going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn't do. It puts things into perspective."

© Rex Images Ryan stated that his top approach to making movies was putting his family first

He emphasized that at the end of the day, his family was his top priority and consideration, which included his longtime partner Eva Mendes, 50, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven. At another point later in the interview, he even called his The Place Beyond The Pines co-star one of his "heroes."

MORE: Eva Mendes' brother reveals what really makes her and Ryan Gosling 'amazing' parents to Amada and Esmeralda

"It always comes back to family first," Ryan continued. "I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."

© Getty Images The actor will next appear as a stuntman in David Leitch's "The Fall Guy"

He reflected on his choice, adding: "I don't know, it's probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it's helpful for me. Anytime I'm struggling, I just think about whether it's going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting."

MORE: Eva Mendes shows off new ring with a nod to daughter following Ryan Gosling Oscars tribute

Eva and their daughters have been front and center for all of his biggest moments, and while they choose to keep their private life out of the spotlight, the couple do take the opportunity to give their daughters a taste of that life when they can.

© Getty Images He also opened up about having his daughters by his side and even influencing his decisions

Case in point, in a previous interview with People, Ryan shared while the females of the family weren't at the 96th Academy Awards to watch him perform the Oscar-nominated Barbie song "I'm Just Ken" (which instantly became a viral sensation), they were there to share advice at dress rehearsals the day before.

MORE: Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling's special tribute to their relationship

"It was great," the Drive star shared. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

© Getty Images "I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he added. "They are such a huge part of this for me…it was my girls' interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.