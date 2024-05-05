Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reveal how their daughters really feel about fame, candid response to mom's project

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep their daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, out of the spotlight, and also choose to lead their own lives privately.

However, despite being major Hollywood stars, it seems like their private upbringing has left their daughters with a bit more of an apathetic taste for their parents' fame.

In a conversation with People, the actor opened up their girls' perceptions of their parents' fame, and why they weren't that interested in the glitz and glamor of it all.

"They don't care," he said, saying that there was "nothing" that would change them being just their parents, which also included that familiar feeling of childhood embarrassment.

One such example, Ryan, 43, recalled, was when Eva, 50, was on an episode of the hit kids' show Bluey in 2021, voicing a yoga instructor, and they both believed that it would be a big get for their daughters.

"Eva was on an episode of Bluey," he shared, emphasizing that Esmeralda and Amada were fans of the series and "we both thought it was going to be huge."

Alas, such was not the case, as Ryan stated: "They didn't like it," to the point that "they were like, 'Fast-forward through that part!'" Clearly, while they're not that invested in their parents as stars, they do often share input on their roles.

Ryan told the publication that for the new The Fall Guy, in which he plays a stunt performer named Colt, while he did perform a majority of his own stunts, his daughters had a say in what he could and couldn't do.

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire," the Oscar-nominated actor said. "They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it." In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, he emphasized once again that a lot of the roles he picked now were influenced by his daughters and longtime partner Eva.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he said. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

The Canadian-American actor and musician traced it back to 2016's La La Land, a musical romantic dramedy that was a smash at the Oscars and the box office, as the first of the roles he took with his daughters in mind.

"It was just sort of like, 'Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing," Ryan remembered.

"Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."