Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reveal how their daughters really feel about fame, candid response to mom's project
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reveal how their daughters really feel about fame, candid response to mom's project

The Hitch actress and the The Fall Guy star share daughters Esmeralda and Amada

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep their daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, out of the spotlight, and also choose to lead their own lives privately.

However, despite being major Hollywood stars, it seems like their private upbringing has left their daughters with a bit more of an apathetic taste for their parents' fame.

In a conversation with People, the actor opened up their girls' perceptions of their parents' fame, and why they weren't that interested in the glitz and glamor of it all.

"They don't care," he said, saying that there was "nothing" that would change them being just their parents, which also included that familiar feeling of childhood embarrassment.

One such example, Ryan, 43, recalled, was when Eva, 50, was on an episode of the hit kids' show Bluey in 2021, voicing a yoga instructor, and they both believed that it would be a big get for their daughters.

"Eva was on an episode of Bluey," he shared, emphasizing that Esmeralda and Amada were fans of the series and "we both thought it was going to be huge."

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling at 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013© Shutterstock
The couple share daughters Esmeralda and Amada

Alas, such was not the case, as Ryan stated: "They didn't like it," to the point that "they were like, 'Fast-forward through that part!'" Clearly, while they're not that invested in their parents as stars, they do often share input on their roles.

Ryan told the publication that for the new The Fall Guy, in which he plays a stunt performer named Colt, while he did perform a majority of his own stunts, his daughters had a say in what he could and couldn't do.

Actor Ryan Gosling poses backstage© Getty Images
"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire. They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it."

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire," the Oscar-nominated actor said. "They were like, 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it." In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, he emphasized once again that a lot of the roles he picked now were influenced by his daughters and longtime partner Eva.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he said. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

Eva advertises new jewelry line© Instagram
When Eva appeared on an episode of "Bluey," their daughters wanted them to "fast-forward" the part

The Canadian-American actor and musician traced it back to 2016's La La Land, a musical romantic dramedy that was a smash at the Oscars and the box office, as the first of the roles he took with his daughters in mind.

"It was just sort of like, 'Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing," Ryan remembered. 

Ryan Gosling attends a special screening of "The Fall Guy" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
The star can be seen currently in the movie "The Fall Guy"

"Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."

